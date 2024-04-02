Truckee Chamber Board seeks new members

TRUCKEE, Calf. – The Truckee Chamber of Commerce is seeking three passionate individuals to join its Board of Directors. As a non-profit organization (501(c)6), the Chamber is led by a dedicated Board responsible for its long-term financial health and overall governance. Chamber Board Members are required to attend monthly board meetings, participate in Chamber community and member-serving events, participate on committees, and help direct the Chamber’s work through our Strategic Plan.

There are currently three openings on the Board of Directors for a three-year term starting on July 1, 2024, and ending on June 31, 2027. Directors serve a three-year term and may serve up to three consecutive terms. For more information about the Chamber, Board qualifications, time commitment, nominating process, and terms, click here.

Chamber members interested in being considered for the three open positions must submit a candidate statement to Jessica Penman at jessica@truckee.com or at 707-363-5907 by 5 p.m. on Friday, April 26.

The Chamber Nominating Committee will meet with interested candidates between April 29 and May 3, 2024, and make recommendations to the Chamber Board of Directors.