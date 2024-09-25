Truckee Chamber celebrates at the ‘Top of the Town’
TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Chamber of Commerce presented five awards at Top of the Town, its 71st Annual Awards Celebration on Friday, September 20 at Alder Creek Adventure Center in Tahoe Donner.
“This year’s Top of the Top – 71st Annual Awards Event was an incredible success,” said Jessica Penman, President & CEO of the Truckee Chamber of Commerce. “It was inspiring to see so many members of our community come together to honor the businesses and individuals who truly represent the heart of Truckee. We couldn’t be prouder of how the event turned out and the opportunity to celebrate the success and impact of our local business community.”
Nominees are submitted by Chamber members. The Chamber Board of Directors reviews all nominations and, through thoughtful and deliberate discussions, selects the winners in each category. Below is the list of 2024 winners:
- Top of the Town: Business of the Year – Sugar Bowl Resort
- Nonprofit of the Year – The Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe
- New Business of the Year – Thrifty Tails Boutique
- Community Impact Award – Barracuda Championship
- Employee of the Year – Heather Shawartz, SOS Outreach
The Truckee Chamber could not put on this great event without the help of our sponsors.
Platinum Sponsors:
- Rayley’s-O.N.E.Market
- Truckee Tahoe Lumber Co. & Design Center
Gold Sponsor:
- Tahoe Donner Association
Silver Sponsors:
- Town of Truckee
- Martis Camp
- Mountain Hardware & Sports
- Bronze Sponsors:
- Boreal | Woodward Tahoe
- Tahoe Dave’s Skis and Boards
- Tahoe Mountain Realty
- East River PR & Marketing
- Tahoe Truckee Unified School District
- Porter Simon Law
- Plumas Bank
- Truckee Laundry
- Sustainable Community Advocates (Yes on Measure E)
- Pamela Hurt Associates
- Tahoe Forest Health System
- 101.5 Truckee Tahoe Radio
Event Sponsors:
- Peak Digital Studio
- Placemate
- Truckee-Tahoe Pet Lodge
- Second Home Care
- Gravity Haus Truckee-Tahoe
- Quality Automotive Servicing
- German Import Garage
- Port of Subs
