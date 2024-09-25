Truckee Chamber celebrates at the ‘Top of the Town’

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Chamber of Commerce presented five awards at Top of the Town, its 71st Annual Awards Celebration on Friday, September 20 at Alder Creek Adventure Center in Tahoe Donner.

“This year’s Top of the Top – 71st Annual Awards Event was an incredible success,” said Jessica Penman, President & CEO of the Truckee Chamber of Commerce. “It was inspiring to see so many members of our community come together to honor the businesses and individuals who truly represent the heart of Truckee. We couldn’t be prouder of how the event turned out and the opportunity to celebrate the success and impact of our local business community.”

Nominees are submitted by Chamber members. The Chamber Board of Directors reviews all nominations and, through thoughtful and deliberate discussions, selects the winners in each category. Below is the list of 2024 winners:

Top of the Town: Business of the Year – Sugar Bowl Resort

Nonprofit of the Year – The Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe

New Business of the Year – Thrifty Tails Boutique

Community Impact Award – Barracuda Championship

Employee of the Year – Heather Shawartz, SOS Outreach

The Truckee Chamber could not put on this great event without the help of our sponsors.

Platinum Sponsors:

Rayley’s-O.N.E.Market

Truckee Tahoe Lumber Co. & Design Center

Gold Sponsor:

Tahoe Donner Association

Silver Sponsors:

Town of Truckee

Martis Camp

Mountain Hardware & Sports

Bronze Sponsors:

Boreal | Woodward Tahoe

Tahoe Dave’s Skis and Boards

Tahoe Mountain Realty

East River PR & Marketing

Tahoe Truckee Unified School District

Porter Simon Law

Plumas Bank

Truckee Laundry

Sustainable Community Advocates (Yes on Measure E)

Pamela Hurt Associates

Tahoe Forest Health System

101.5 Truckee Tahoe Radio

Event Sponsors: