Truckee Chamber celebrates at the ‘Top of the Town’

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Chamber of Commerce presented five awards at Top of the Town, its 70th Annual Awards Celebration on Friday, Sept. 22 at Alder Creek Adventure Center in Tahoe Donner.

“It was an incredible night,” said President & CEO of the Truckee Chamber of Commerce Jessica Penman, “it was so great to gather with over 200 of our community members to celebrate all of our award nominees and winners. This is the one night a year when our business community comes together to celebrate what makes Truckee unique. This year’s winners represent the true Truckee spirit of customer service, creativity, resiliency, and entrepreneurial spirit. I have been in my position for almost a year now and this was the best way to celebrate all we have accomplished over the last year.”

Nominees are submitted by Chamber members. The Chamber Board of Directors reviews all the nominations and through thoughtful and deliberate discussions selects three finalists and a winner in each category. Below is the list of 2023 winners:

Top of the Town – Business of the Year: Truckee Tahoe Lumber Co & Design Center

Nonprofit of the Year – Martis Camp Foundation

New Business of the Year – Tahoe Modern

Community Impact Award – Lift Wellness Workspace

Employee of the Year – Gary Gunter, Quality Automotive Servicing

The Truckee Chamber could not put on this great event without the help of their sponsors.

Platinum Sponsor:

Truckee Tahoe Lumber Co. & Design Center

Gold Sponsors:

Tahoe Donner Association

Truckee Donner Public Utility District

Silver Sponsors:

Martis Camp Club

Mountain Hardware And Sports

Porter Simon Law Offices

Tahoe Forest Health System

Tahoe Truckee Unified School District

Town Of Truckee

Bronze Sponsors:

Dickson Realty

East River Public Relations & Marketing

Placemate

Plumas Bank

Second Home Care

Supporting Strategies Reno-Tahoe

Tahoe Mountain Realty

Event Sponsors: