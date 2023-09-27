Truckee Chamber celebrates at the ‘Top of the Town’
TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Chamber of Commerce presented five awards at Top of the Town, its 70th Annual Awards Celebration on Friday, Sept. 22 at Alder Creek Adventure Center in Tahoe Donner.
“It was an incredible night,” said President & CEO of the Truckee Chamber of Commerce Jessica Penman, “it was so great to gather with over 200 of our community members to celebrate all of our award nominees and winners. This is the one night a year when our business community comes together to celebrate what makes Truckee unique. This year’s winners represent the true Truckee spirit of customer service, creativity, resiliency, and entrepreneurial spirit. I have been in my position for almost a year now and this was the best way to celebrate all we have accomplished over the last year.”
Nominees are submitted by Chamber members. The Chamber Board of Directors reviews all the nominations and through thoughtful and deliberate discussions selects three finalists and a winner in each category. Below is the list of 2023 winners:
- Top of the Town – Business of the Year: Truckee Tahoe Lumber Co & Design Center
- Nonprofit of the Year – Martis Camp Foundation
- New Business of the Year – Tahoe Modern
- Community Impact Award – Lift Wellness Workspace
- Employee of the Year – Gary Gunter, Quality Automotive Servicing
