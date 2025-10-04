Truckee Chamber Celebrates Our Business Community at the “Top of the Town”
TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Chamber of Commerce presented five awards at Top of the Town, its 72nd Annual Awards Celebration on Friday, September 26 at Alder Creek Adventure Center in Tahoe Donner.
“This year’s Top of the Top – 72nd Annual Awards event was an outstanding success,” said Jessica Penman, President & CEO of the Truckee Chamber of Commerce. “It was inspiring to see over 250 members of our community come together to honor the businesses and individuals who truly represent the heart of Truckee. We couldn’t be prouder of how the event turned out and the opportunity to celebrate the success and impact of our local business community.”
Nominations for the awards were open to the community. To be eligible, a nominee must be a member in good standing with the Truckee Chamber of Commerce. Once the nomination period closes, the Chamber Board of Directors reviews all nominations and, through thoughtful and deliberate discussions, selects the winners in each category. Below is the list of 2025 winners:
Top of the Town: Business of the Year – Elements Mountain Co.
New Business of the Year – One Love Child Care Center
Community First Award – Ian Casey Foundation
Outstanding Customer Service – Pacos Truckee Bike & Ski
Business Leader/Entrepreneur of the Year – Vicki Isacowitz, Clever Minds Educational Services
The Truckee Chamber could not put on this great event without the help of our sponsors.
Platinum Sponsor:
Raley’s O-N-EMarket
Gold Sponsor:
Tahoe Donner Association
Silver Sponsors:
Town of Truckee
Tahoe Forest Health System
Word After Word Books, and
Mountain Hardware & Sports
Bronze Sponsors:
Boreal | Woodward Tahoe
Tahoe Dave’s Skis and Boards
Tahoe Truckee Unified School District
Porter Simon
101.5 Truckee Tahoe Radio
Tahoe Modern
Sierra Sun
Second Home Care, and
Peak Digital Studios
Event Sponsors:
German Import Garage
Quality Automotive Servicing
Supporting Strategies
Teichert
Plumas Bank
Care Flight
The Truckee-Tahoe Pet Lodge
Auerbach Engineering Corporation
Sustainable Community Advocates
Springhill Suites
Zano’s Family Italian & Pizzeria
Pacific Crest Wealth Planning
Grocery Outlet
Safeway
Made By Me
Port of Subs, and
Tahoe Expedition Academy
