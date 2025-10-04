Truckee Chamber Celebrates Our Business Community at the “Top of the Town”

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Chamber of Commerce presented five awards at Top of the Town, its 72nd Annual Awards Celebration on Friday, September 26 at Alder Creek Adventure Center in Tahoe Donner.

“This year’s Top of the Top – 72nd Annual Awards event was an outstanding success,” said Jessica Penman, President & CEO of the Truckee Chamber of Commerce. “It was inspiring to see over 250 members of our community come together to honor the businesses and individuals who truly represent the heart of Truckee. We couldn’t be prouder of how the event turned out and the opportunity to celebrate the success and impact of our local business community.”

Nominations for the awards were open to the community. To be eligible, a nominee must be a member in good standing with the Truckee Chamber of Commerce. Once the nomination period closes, the Chamber Board of Directors reviews all nominations and, through thoughtful and deliberate discussions, selects the winners in each category. Below is the list of 2025 winners:

Top of the Town: Business of the Year – Elements Mountain Co.

New Business of the Year – One Love Child Care Center

Community First Award – Ian Casey Foundation

Outstanding Customer Service – Pacos Truckee Bike & Ski

Business Leader/Entrepreneur of the Year – Vicki Isacowitz, Clever Minds Educational Services

The Truckee Chamber could not put on this great event without the help of our sponsors.

Platinum Sponsor:

Raley’s O-N-EMarket

Gold Sponsor:

Tahoe Donner Association

Silver Sponsors:

Town of Truckee

Tahoe Forest Health System

Word After Word Books, and

Mountain Hardware & Sports

Bronze Sponsors:

Boreal | Woodward Tahoe

Tahoe Dave’s Skis and Boards

Tahoe Truckee Unified School District

Porter Simon

101.5 Truckee Tahoe Radio

Tahoe Modern

Sierra Sun

Second Home Care, and

Peak Digital Studios

Event Sponsors:

German Import Garage

Quality Automotive Servicing

Supporting Strategies

Teichert

Plumas Bank

Care Flight

The Truckee-Tahoe Pet Lodge

Auerbach Engineering Corporation

Sustainable Community Advocates

Springhill Suites

Zano’s Family Italian & Pizzeria

Pacific Crest Wealth Planning

Grocery Outlet

Safeway

Made By Me

Port of Subs, and

Tahoe Expedition Academy