Truckee Chamber CEO appointed to second term of Western Association of Chamber Executives Emerging Leaders Council
TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Western Association of Chamber Executives (W.A.C.E.) announced the newest members of its Emerging Leaders Council last week at its annual conference in Garden Grove, Calif. On the list was Truckee Chamber CEO Jessica Penman, who will be serving her second term on the council.
“I am thrilled and honored to be appointed for a second term to the Emerging Leaders Council with the Western Association of Chamber Executives,” Penman told the Sun.
“The relationships I have built through this organization have helped to shape me into the chamber executive I am and I look forward to continuing to grow and learn during my second term.”
The Council was formed to identify & recognize future leaders in W.A.C.E. and the chamber of commerce industry.
Members of the Council will be asked to provide program feedback and ideas for the good of W.A.C.E. and will serve as advisors to the association’s Board and President.
The 8 chamber CEOs and staff professionals named to the W.A.C.E. Emerging Leaders Council for a two-year term are:
- Jose Guadarrama, Atascadero (CA) Chamber
- Amanda Kinsella, Eugene Area (OR) Chamber
- Natalie Leighton, Long Beach Area (CA) Chamber
- Renay Sehgal Mehta, Chino Valley (CA) Chamber
- Jessica Penman, Truckee (CA) Chamber
- Anna Robinson, Vail Valley (CO) Partnership
- Nicole Rudy, Castle Rock (CO) Chamber
- Valerie Zizak-Morais, American Canyon (CA) Chamber
W.A.C.E. is an association of chamber of commerce executives and staff professionals with members in 21 Western states and Canada designed to promote and enhance the professional development of chamber of commerce executives. With approximately 800 members, W.A.C.E. is the largest state or regional association of chamber of commerce executives in the United States.
