Truckee Chamber Good Morning Truckee: Shedding light on homelessness in Truckee-Tahoe

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Chamber of Commerce invites the community to the first Good Morning Truckee of 2024. Join them on Tuesday, January 16, from 8-9:30 a.m. at Truckee Town Hall in Town Council Chambers.

Truckee Chamber of Commerce continues to keep the community informed and is starting the new year by focusing on updates on homelessness in our community with an update from those who are boots on the ground working hard including Cathie Folley with North Tahoe-Truckee Homeless Services, Jazmin Breaux of Nevada County Health & Human Services, and Kristina Kind with Truckee-Tahoe Community Foundation. All are members of the Tahoe-Truckee Homeless Advisory Committee.

The recently formed coalition is working to create caring, innovative, and permanent solutions for those experiencing homelessness in our community across county lines. In their presentations, they will address recent studies regarding homelessness in California by the University of California – San Francisco (linked here). They will recap the work of our community, share data based on the Point-in-Time count for 2024, and more.

Our speakers:

Cathie Foley – Program Director – North Tahoe-Truckee Homeless Services

Jazmin Breaux – Program Manager – Nevada County Health & Human Services

Kristina Kind – Program Director – Truckee Tahoe Community Foundation

Good Morning Truckee is offered in person and is recorded for viewing later if you cannot attend in person. The event is held upstairs in the Council Chamber at Truckee Town Hall, at 10183 Truckee Airport Road. Doors open at 7:45 a.m., and the program starts promptly at 8:00 a.m. Good Morning Truckee is $10 for Truckee Chamber Members and $12 for future members.

