Truckee Chamber January Lunch & Learn: Cybersecurity

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Chamber of Commerce invites you to January’s Lunch & Learn on Cybersecurity and Your Business with Chris Hardy, Chief Technology and Security Officer with the Town of Truckee. Join the Chamber on Wednesday, January 10th, from 12-1 p.m. at Trout Creek Conference Room on the second floor of Town Hall.

Truckee Chamber of Commerce is excited to kick off 2024 with an engaging Lunch & Learn focusing on Cybersecurity and your small business. They look forward to hosting an engaging and interactive presentation to educate you on best practices for keeping data safe and secure. In today’s ever-evolving tech world, protecting your business data from data breaches is more important than ever.

Lunch & Learn is a monthly event hosted by the Truckee Chamber of Commerce and takes place on the 2nd Wednesday of the month. Bring your own brown bag lunch, and the Chamber provides beverages and desserts. Members are free; future members are $20.

Registration:

Secure your spot for Lunch & Learn on Cybersecurity by visiting truckee.com . Chamber members are free, and future members are $20.

About Chris Hardy:

Chris Hardy has been Chief Technology and Security Officer with the Town of Truckee since May of 2022. Prior to this role, he worked for the City of Roseville for over eight years in Information Security. Chris holds a Master of Science in Cyber Security Operations and Leadership from the University of San Diego and an undergraduate degree from California State University- Sacramento. He is also a graduate of the FBI Cyber Academy.