Truckee Chamber June Lunch & Learn – Navigating DEI

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Chamber of Commerce invites you to our June Lunch & Learn on Wednesday, June 12, from 12 noon to 1 p.m. at Truckee Town Hall in the Town Council Chambers.

The June Lunch & Learn will focus on where to start with drafting and implementing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion policies, with a special emphasis on small businesses and organizations. Becky Barton from People415 will present on this ever-evolving topic. Many businesses struggle with the idea of where to start in a small company, but the truth is there is no better time than starting now, and Becky is here to help! This is an invaluable opportunity to acquire insights and strategies aimed at fostering inclusivity within your workplace. Don’t miss this chance to enhance or begin your diversity, equity, and inclusion approach.

Lunch & Learn is a monthly event hosted by the Truckee Chamber of Commerce on the 2nd Wednesday of the month. Bring your brown bag lunch, and the Chamber provides beverages and desserts. Members are free; future members are $20.

Registration:

Secure your spot for June’s Lunch & Learn by visiting truckee.com . Chamber members are free, and future members are $20.

About Becky Barton:

Becky is the Founder and CEO of People415. She is a native of Omaha, NE, and currently lives in Truckee, CA. She is fluent in Spanish, and at 16 years old, self-funded a trip to Ecuador during a cholera outbreak to teach the community how to build latrines and care for their teeth. Her HR background includes staffing, recruiting, and organizational development, and she is recognized as a thought partner for start-ups and organizations on the move by aligning talent with strategy. She started her HR career in 1997 in staffing and has since led HR Strategy in non-profit, start-up, professional services, and creative agency organizations. Outside of work, Becky’s time is a flurry of kid-centric activities (including Denver the guinea pig), sports, outdoor exploring, time with her two boys, and catching up with friends. (Bachelor of Arts, Spanish; Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the Workplace certification)