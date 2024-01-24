Truckee Chamber launches community survey to shape Truckee’s Fourth of July Parade

TRUCKEE, Calif – The Truckee Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to announce the commencement of a community survey to determine the theme for this year’s 4th of July parade in Truckee. As a pivotal event that brings the community together, the parade’s theme plays a crucial role in shaping the festivities.

In an effort to make the Truckee 4th of July Parade an even more meaningful experience, the Truckee Chamber is seeking input from the community to decide on this year’s parade theme. This short survey provides an opportunity for individuals of all ages to contribute to this beloved event.

“We believe that the community’s involvement is key to creating a parade that truly reflects the spirit of Truckee. By launching this survey, we are excited to let our residents guide the direction of this cherished event,” said Jessica Penman, President & CEO at the Truckee Chamber of Commerce.

Participants in the survey are encouraged to submit their favorite theme ideas by April 30, 2024. The Chamber of Commerce is eager to gather diverse perspectives to ensure that they choose a theme that resonates with the community’s values and interests.

To participate in the survey and have a say in determining the theme for the 4th of July Parade, community members can visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/3H8JC28 and submit their responses before the April 30, 2024 deadline.

The Truckee Chamber of Commerce is excited about this year’s parade and thanks the community for its ongoing support in making the 4th of July Parade a truly special tradition. More information on float registration and sponsorship will be available soon on truckee.com .