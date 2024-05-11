Truckee Chamber May mixer hosted by Tahoe Mountain Club, Barracuda Championship

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Get ready for an unforgettable evening at the Truckee Chamber’s May Networking Mixer, set to take place at the newly renovated event space of Timbers at Old Greenwood, in partnership with the Barracuda Championship on Thursday, May 23. The Timbers at Old Greenwood is Tahoe Mountain Club’s new event space. It is kicking off its inaugural season with a Chamber mixer and teaming up with its community partner, The Barracuda Championship. This event promises to be the perfect kickoff to the summer season, offering attendees breathtaking views of the Sierra Nevada from Old Greenwood’s 18th green.

Mix and mingle with members of your community while indulging in delectable snacks, refreshing drinks, and the chance to win exciting door prizes. Get ready to test your putting skills with the Barracuda Championship’s special golfing activities to enhance your networking experience.

Every month, Chamber member businesses host after-hours open houses at their business, inviting attendees to a first-hand view of their businesses and products. This is an excellent opportunity to connect with engaged community members to form meaningful business relationships. The popular saying “People do business with people they know, like, and trust” holds, and attending a Chamber Mixer allows you to know more people in the community.

Attendance is FREE for members and $10 for future members. RSVP through Truckee.com to secure your spot and join us for an evening of camaraderie and celebration as we welcome summer in style. Remember to bring your business cards for networking and to participate in the door prize drawing.

About the hosts:

The mixer will be hosted by Chamber Members, The Barracuda Championship and Tahoe Mountain Club.

The Barracuda Championship: The Barracuda Championship is operated by the Reno-Tahoe Open Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization; the mission of the Reno-Tahoe Open Foundation is to leverage the highest ideals of golf to inspire and transform our community and environment. The Barracuda Championship is an official PGA TOUR event with the DP World Tour.

Tahoe Mountain Club: Tahoe Mountain Club is dedicated to facilitating active lifestyles and enhancing community engagement. Its offerings include distinctive dining options, member activities, year-round fitness programs, premier golf facilities, and exclusive mountain access. With a focus on providing comprehensive amenities, Tahoe Mountain Club aims to support its members in enjoying the benefits of mountain living.