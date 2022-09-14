Truckee Chamber names 2022 award winners
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Truckee Chamber of Commerce presented awards to seven winners at the 69th annual Awards Event Friday, Sept. 9, at the Truckee Tahoe Airport.
“It was a very special evening,” said Chamber President/CEO Lynn Saunders said in a press release. “We modeled it after last year’s awards event because we received so much positive feedback about the more casual, relaxed atmosphere. There were many deserving nominees in our great business community who came together to celebrate Truckee excellence and innovation.”
The following winners were honored for 2022:
Entrepreneur Award: Jeff Brown, Tahoe Mountain
Realty Resilient Business Award: Tahoe Mountain
Fitness Stewardship Award: Truckee Trails Foundation
Rising Star Award: Grizzly Menswear
Creative Award: Truckee Roundhouse
Innovation Award: Alibi Ale Works
Chairman’s Award: Good Anya
During the event, the Chamber Board celebrated Saunders who will soon be retiring. She was awarded with a declaration written by Assemblyman Brian Dahle, as well as a Chamber engraved vase along with other items.
