Truckee Chamber names 2022 award winners

Alibi Ales Works

Provided/Rob Retting

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Truckee Chamber of Commerce presented awards to seven winners at the 69th annual Awards Event Friday, Sept. 9, at the Truckee Tahoe Airport.

“It was a very special evening,” said Chamber President/CEO Lynn Saunders said in a press release. “We modeled it after last year’s awards event because we received so much positive feedback about the more casual, relaxed atmosphere. There were many deserving nominees in our great business community who came together to celebrate Truckee excellence and innovation.”

The following winners were honored for 2022:

Entrepreneur Award: Jeff Brown, Tahoe Mountain

Realty Resilient Business Award: Tahoe Mountain

Fitness Stewardship Award: Truckee Trails Foundation

Rising Star Award: Grizzly Menswear

Creative Award: Truckee Roundhouse

Innovation Award: Alibi Ale Works

Chairman’s Award: Good Anya

During the event, the Chamber Board celebrated Saunders who will soon be retiring. She was awarded with a declaration written by Assemblyman Brian Dahle, as well as a Chamber engraved vase along with other items.

Truckee Roundhouse

Provided/Rob Retting

Good Anya

Provided/Rob Retting

Truckee Trails Foundation

Provided/Rob Retting

Jeff Brown

Provided/Rob Retting

Tahoe Mountain Fitness

Provided/Rob Retting