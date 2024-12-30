Truckee Chamber of Commerce: 2024 Year in Review

As 2024 comes to a close, the Truckee Chamber of Commerce reflects on a year of growth, innovation, and impactful work in service to our community. This year, the Chamber prioritized creating opportunities for businesses to thrive, fostering connections, and addressing key challenges through collaboration and advocacy.

Advocate for Business

In 2024, we continued to host our Government Action Committee to keep our members informed about important things happening in and around our community. We had guest speakers such as Congressman Kevin Kiley and County Supervisor Hardy Bolluck.

We launched a How to Run for Office series in partnership with the Contractors Association of Truckee Tahoe. This series empowered community members to take the first step toward public service. The sessions guided aspiring candidates through the election process, offering insights into campaign planning, filing requirements, and effective communication strategies. Participants heard from experienced leaders and gained the tools they needed to navigate the path to public office confidently.

For the 2024 election, we launched our first Truckee Voter Guide. The Truckee Voter Guide was created as a community resource designed to provide residents with clear, impartial information about candidates running in contested races for our local districts. In addition, we hosted The Truckee Candidate Forums in collaboration with the Contractors Association of Truckee Tahoe Political Action Committee (CATT-PAC), Tahoe Sierra Board of Realtors, Tahoe Truckee Media, Moonshine Ink, and the Sierra Sun, providing an invaluable opportunity for residents to engage with local candidates and learn about their platforms.

Bolstering Economic Prosperity

In 2024, we hosted the ever-popular Good Morning Truckee forums, which tackled topics ranging from wildfire preparations to celebrating our arts community. These monthly gatherings brought together community leaders, business owners, and residents to discuss solutions to Truckee’s most pressing issues.

In the spring, we helped launch Truckee North Tahoe Tech Teens, a collaborative effort between the Town of Truckee, Tahoe Forest Health System, Truckee Donner Public Utility District, Truckee Tahoe Airport District, and the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District. TNT Tech Teens was a six-week program that exposed Truckee teens to different careers in technology. We are so excited to bring it back in 2025!

The Chamber, in partnership with the Sierra Business Council, also launched the inaugural FuturePreneurs Pitch Week. During this week-long entrepreneurship boot camp, local teens presented creative business ideas. This program exemplified our commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and leadership in the next generation.

The Lunch & Learn series provided educational opportunities for our members. Topics included Artificial Intelligence, HR policy updates, and marketing strategies tailored to Truckee’s unique business environment. These sessions empowered businesses to stay ahead in an ever-evolving economic landscape.

Cultivate Community Connection

The Truckee Chamber of Commerce’s Community Connection Events brings residents and businesses together to strengthen the fabric of our local community. These events welcome new residents, connect with longtime locals, and foster meaningful relationships that enhance Truckee’s vibrant community spirit. This year, we hosted great events at places like Sugar Rush, The Kidzone Museum, and the 4th of July Parade.

The Truckee Chamber also produces the quarterly Truckee Connections Magazine, your ultimate guide to all things Truckee. Published quarterly, this magazine is designed with locals in mind. It offers in-depth stories about our community, features on local businesses, event highlights, and practical resources to help you make the most of life in Truckee.

A Look Ahead

While we’re proud of all that’s been accomplished this year, we’re already looking forward to 2025. Our programming will continue to evolve, bringing valuable resources and opportunities to our members. Together, we’ll build on the momentum of 2024 to create an even stronger, more connected Truckee community.

Here’s to another year of growth, collaboration, and success!