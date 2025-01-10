Truckee Chamber of Commerce announces 2024 Core Values Fund Grant recipients

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Chamber of Commerce announced the 2025 Core Values Fund Grant Recipients. This community event fund, established in collaboration with the Town of Truckee and administered by the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation, is designed to support local nonprofits in the region or events that partner with non-profit organizations by providing essential marketing resources. Events must occur within Truckee’s Town limits and align with at least one of the five Truckee Core Values: Healthy Lifestyle, Family-Friendly, Natural Beauty, Community-Minded, and Arts, Culture, and History.

“We are thrilled to offer the Core Values Funding to support our incredible nonprofit partners,” said Jessica Penman, President & CEO of the Truckee Chamber. “This program, in collaboration with the Town of Truckee, is a meaningful way to give back and strengthen the events that truly showcase what makes Truckee such a special community.”

The 2025 cycle had more than 25 applications from many of our area’s great organizations. This year, the Core Value’s Fund will help fund 23 unique events taking place within Truckee Town Limits. The recipients are:

American Legion Post 439 for Truckee Veterans Day 2025

Eastern Regional Firewise Coalition for Truckee Fire Safe Day

Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe for Upcycled Craft Nights

Ian Casey Foundation for the Ian Casey Classic

MusicWings for their Performing Arts Showcase

Range of Light Media Group and Nevada County Arts Council for Truckee Literary Crawl

Rotary Club of Truckee for Small Town Big Night Out

Sierra State Parks Foundation for Donner Memorial State Park Legacy Day

Slow Food Lake Tahoe for Seeds, Sips and Songs

Tahoe Expedition Academy for the Rainbow Run, Rock and Roll

Tahoe Forest Church for Christmas in Truckee

Tahoe Institute for Natural Science for Truckee Nature For All

Tahoe Truckee School of Music for Celebration of Women in Music

The Speedy Foundation for “Feel It All” Film Screening & Keynote Talk

Trails & Vistas for Truckee Historical Haunted Tour

Truckee Arts Alliance for Truckee Arts Festival

Truckee Community Cares for the 2025 Truckee Community Cares Distribution Day

Truckee Community Theater for the Truckee Community Theater 2025 Season

Truckee Dirt Union for Loam Masters Rally

Truckee Donner Recreation & Park District for the Winter Carnival and Rodeo Rail Jam

Truckee Downtown Merchants Association for Downtown Holiday Festival & Bud Fish Tree Lighting Ceremony

Truckee Pride for Truckee Pride Week

Truckee River Watershed Council for the 2025 Truckee River Day and Fair

Visit http://www.truckee.com/CoreValuesFund to learn more.