Truckee Chamber of Commerce announces 2024 Core Values Fund Grant recipients
TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Chamber of Commerce announced the 2025 Core Values Fund Grant Recipients. This community event fund, established in collaboration with the Town of Truckee and administered by the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation, is designed to support local nonprofits in the region or events that partner with non-profit organizations by providing essential marketing resources. Events must occur within Truckee’s Town limits and align with at least one of the five Truckee Core Values: Healthy Lifestyle, Family-Friendly, Natural Beauty, Community-Minded, and Arts, Culture, and History.
“We are thrilled to offer the Core Values Funding to support our incredible nonprofit partners,” said Jessica Penman, President & CEO of the Truckee Chamber. “This program, in collaboration with the Town of Truckee, is a meaningful way to give back and strengthen the events that truly showcase what makes Truckee such a special community.”
The 2025 cycle had more than 25 applications from many of our area’s great organizations. This year, the Core Value’s Fund will help fund 23 unique events taking place within Truckee Town Limits. The recipients are:
- American Legion Post 439 for Truckee Veterans Day 2025
- Eastern Regional Firewise Coalition for Truckee Fire Safe Day
- Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe for Upcycled Craft Nights
- Ian Casey Foundation for the Ian Casey Classic
- MusicWings for their Performing Arts Showcase
- Range of Light Media Group and Nevada County Arts Council for Truckee Literary Crawl
- Rotary Club of Truckee for Small Town Big Night Out
- Sierra State Parks Foundation for Donner Memorial State Park Legacy Day
- Slow Food Lake Tahoe for Seeds, Sips and Songs
- Tahoe Expedition Academy for the Rainbow Run, Rock and Roll
- Tahoe Forest Church for Christmas in Truckee
- Tahoe Institute for Natural Science for Truckee Nature For All
- Tahoe Truckee School of Music for Celebration of Women in Music
- The Speedy Foundation for “Feel It All” Film Screening & Keynote Talk
- Trails & Vistas for Truckee Historical Haunted Tour
- Truckee Arts Alliance for Truckee Arts Festival
- Truckee Community Cares for the 2025 Truckee Community Cares Distribution Day
- Truckee Community Theater for the Truckee Community Theater 2025 Season
- Truckee Dirt Union for Loam Masters Rally
- Truckee Donner Recreation & Park District for the Winter Carnival and Rodeo Rail Jam
- Truckee Downtown Merchants Association for Downtown Holiday Festival & Bud Fish Tree Lighting Ceremony
- Truckee Pride for Truckee Pride Week
- Truckee River Watershed Council for the 2025 Truckee River Day and Fair
Visit http://www.truckee.com/CoreValuesFund to learn more.
