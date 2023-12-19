Truckee Chamber of Commerce announces 2024 Core Values Fund grant recipients

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the 2024 Core Values Fund Grant Recipients. This community event fund, established in collaboration with the Town of Truckee and administered by the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation, is designed to support local nonprofits in the region or events that partner with nonprofit organizations by providing essential marketing resources. Events must occur within Truckee’s Town limits and align with at least one of the five Truckee Core Values: Healthy Lifestyle, Family-Friendly, Natural Beauty, Community-Minded, and Arts, Culture, and History.

“We are so pleased to be able to offer the Core Values Funding to our nonprofit partners,” said Jessica Penman, President & CEO of the Truckee Chamber. “This is a great way for the Chamber, in partnership with the Town of Truckee, to give back and support the great events that make Truckee unique.”

The 2024 cycle had more than 30 applications from many of our area’s great organizations. This year, the Core Value’s Fund will help fund 17 unique events taking place within Truckee Town Limits. The recipients are:

Sierra State Parks Foundation for Donner Memorial State Park Legacy Day

Truckee Community Theater for Mean Girls, The Musical Jr.

Slow Food Lake Tahoe for Seeds, Sips and Songs

Elevation Truckee for Elevation’s Annual Art Show 2024

Tahoe Institute for Natural Science for Truckee Core Values Natural History Outings

Tahoe School of Music for Celebration of Women in Music

Achieve Tahoe for 2024 Foam Fest

American Legion Truckee Post #439 for Truckee Veterans Day 2024

Arts For the Schools for the 4th Annual Mexican Heritage Festival

KidZone Museum for Family Farm Festival

Truckee Arts Alliance for Truckee Artist Lofts 9848.Gallery “TAL Earth Day” Event

Truckee Community Cares for 2024 Distribution Day-Truckee Community Cares

Truckee Dirt Union for “Stewards of the Loam”

Truckee Downtown Merchants Association for Downtown Holiday Festival & Bud Fish Tree Lighting Ceremony

Truckee Optimist for Brewfest

Truckee River Watershed Council for 2024 Truckee River Day and Fair

Truckee Host Lions Club for Latitude 39 | A Mountain Music Experience

All Core Values Fund events will be posted on Truckee.com and promoted through multiple channels to help ensure community engagement. We encourage you to visit our Truckee.com events calendar and open your eyes and ears for more information in the new year!

Visit http://www.truckee.com/CoreValuesFund to learn more.