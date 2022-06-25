Truckee Chamber of Commerce Announces FY2022/23 Board of Directors

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Truckee Chamber of Commerce on Thursday announced the re-election of four board members. The Board provides leadership for carrying out the Truckee’s Chamber vision of building a vibrant and prosperous community through business leadership.

The following members of the Truckee Chamber were nominated to serve on the Board of Directors for a three-year term from July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2025.

The nomination period ended May 9. As no other members were nominated no election will be held and the nominated slate is now declared elected.

The re-elected include, Kellie Cutler, Contractors Association of Truckee Tahoe; Ted Owens, Tahoe Forest Health System; Liz Wainscoat, Plumas Bank and Ravn Whitington, Porter Simon.

The fiscal year 2022-23 board also includes: Emily Vitas, Chair, Truckee Tahoe Workforce Housing Agency; Aimee Schaller, past chair, Aegis Insurance Markets; Bill Greeno, Quality Automotive Servicing; Jessica Carr, SBDC, Sierra Business Council; Chris Fajkos, Chris Fajkos Luxury Real Estate; Jon Luster, Second Home Care and John Manocchio, Pacific Crest Wealth Planning.

“We are appreciative to have the four elected directors continuing on the board for another three-year term,” said President and CEO Lynn Saunders. “We will miss Deirdra Walsh, Northstar California who was elected, but has since left the area. The board has become a strong, cohesive and highly-functioning, many with great historical knowledge that will serve the organization well in this time of reimagining and innovation. The board recently participated in a visionary strategic planning session, discussing new, innovative ideas and opportunities. Having this group of leaders in place will be essential in the implementation of a new, dynamic organizational transition strategic plan.”

Emily Vitas assumes the Chair of the Board position effective July 1.

Source: Truckee Chamber of Commerce