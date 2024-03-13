Truckee Chamber of Commerce, Contractors Assoc. of Truckee Tahoe Political Action Committee partner on how to run for office workshop 

TRUCKEE, Calif – The Truckee Chamber of Commerce and Contractors Association of Truckee Tahoe Political Action Committee are partnering on a How to Run for Office Workshop taking place at the Lift Workspace on Wednesday, April 17, from 12-4p.m. In an era where civic engagement is paramount for the success of our communities, aspiring leaders are invited to participate in this workshop designed to demystify the process of running for public office.

With the guidance of a seasoned campaign marketing consultant, financial expert, and a distinguished panel of past and present elected officials, participants will gain invaluable knowledge on every aspect of mounting an effective political campaign.

The workshop will feature interactive sessions covering:

How to Get Started: Hear from the Town of Truckee Clerk on the practical first steps to becoming an elected official.

Campaign Marketing: Learn the art of crafting compelling messages, building a strong campaign brand, and leveraging social media and traditional marketing channels to reach constituents effectively.

Financing Strategies: Navigate the complexities of campaign finance laws and discover how to manage budgets efficiently to maximize impact.

Panel Discussions: Gain firsthand insights from a diverse array of experienced local politicians. Hear their personal stories, learn from their triumphs and challenges, and glean practical advice for your own campaign journey.

“We are so excited to partner with CATT PAC on our first How to Run for Office Workshop,” says Jessica Penman, President & CEO of the Truckee Chamber of Commerce. “Civic engagement lies at the heart of a vibrant and thriving community. By empowering individuals to step forward and participate actively in the political process, we ensure that diverse voices are heard and foster a culture of accountability and progress.”

Whether you’re a seasoned community advocate or someone considering a leap into public service for the first time, the How-to-Run-for-Office Workshop offers a welcoming and inclusive space for all aspiring leaders. Space is limited so head over to truckee.com/events to sign up today. Lunch will be provided.