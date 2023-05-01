Truckee Chamber of Commerce hosting Hiring Fair on Wednesday

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Truckee Chamber of Commerce, through its Jobs Collective program is hosting a Hiring Fair from 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, at the Truckee Community Recreation Center in the north parking lot.

For those looking for a new job or ready for a career move, stop by the Truckee Hiring Fair to meet more than 40 employers offering more than 150 full-time, part-time, flexible, and/or seasonal job opportunities for all, including students.

Participating employers include: A1 Testing/Maintenance, Achieve Tahoe, Alibi Ale Works, Auerbach Engineering, Bar of America, bigtruck brand, California 89, Camp Winthers, Coffeebar, Everline Resort & Spa, Fireside & Rubicon Pizza, Gateway Mountain Center, Granite Peak Management, Grocery Outlet, Incline Village GID, KPF Construction, KTKE Radio, Kelly Brothers Painting, Little Truckee Ice Creamery, Martis Camp Club, Mountain Hardware and Sports, North Tahoe PUD, Optimum, Pacific Housing, Inc. , Peak Landscape, Inc., Quality Automotive Servicing, The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe, Rock & Rose Nursery and Landscape, SaveMart, Schaffer’s Mill, Sierra State Parks Foundation, Sugar Bowl Academy, Sugar Bowl Resort, Tahoe Truckee Unified School District, Truckee Donner Rec & Park District, Tahoe Donner, Tahoe Forest Health System, Tahoe Mountain Club, Tahoe Nat’l Forest Services, Truckee Rents.

The Truckee Chamber of Commerce runs TruckeeJobsCollective.com as the “go-to” place for job seekers and Truckee employers. There are more than 150 jobs currently listed.

“Truckee Jobs Collective is proud to be offering creative solutions for employers and job seekers, including this outdoor hiring fair, weekly emails, and a 24/7 online Jobs Board,” said a press release.

Visit http://www.truckeejobscollective.com to explore job opportunities, list open positions, and for more Hiring Fair information.

For additional questions or information, contact Melissa Williams at melissa@truckee.com or 530-448-9351.