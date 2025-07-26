Truckee Chamber of Commerce hosts August Lunch & Learn: Creating a Business Plan for Sustainable Growth

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce its August Lunch & Learn: Creating a Business Plan for Sustainable Growth, with our speaker, Pamala Hurt-Hobday, the President of Pamala Hurt Associates, on Wednesday, August 13, from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. Get ready to dive into the essential components of building a business plan focused on long-term, sustainable growth. Whether you’re launching a new venture or looking to scale your existing business, this session will provide practical tools and strategies to help you create a roadmap for success. Learn how to set achievable goals, identify growth opportunities, and build a plan that supports both profitability and resilience. Don’t miss this opportunity to invest in your business’s future.

Event Details

Date: Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Time: 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Location: Truckee Town Hall, 10183 Truckee Airport Road, Truckee, CA 96161

Cost: FREE for Truckee Chamber members, $20 for future members

RSVP at Truckee.com

Lunch provided

About our speaker: Pamala Hurt-Hobday

Pamela is a consultant specializing in innovative organizational development, climate/culture assessment, development and design of specialized training programs, strategic/business planning, Board of Director and Management training, Executive Coaching, implementation of innovative marketing/branding and analysis of systems with emphasis on organization and employee productivity, involvement, satisfaction as well as organization and family owned businesses succession planning. Pamela has more than 40 years of experience in management consulting. She has worked with Fortune 500 and 400 companies, non-profit organizations, city and county government, law firms and with higher education.

Truckee Chamber’s Lunch & Learn are the second Wednesday of each month and feature a speaker discussing topics relevant to the local business community, followed by roundtable discussions that allow participants to exchange ideas and build connections.

For more information or to register, visit truckee.com