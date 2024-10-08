Truckee Chamber of Commerce hosts quarterly Town Talk on winter preparedness
TRUCKEE, Calif. – Join the Truckee Chamber of Commerce for an essential Town Talk focused on Winter Preparedness on Monday, October 28, 2024, from 9-10 a.m. at Lift Truckee. As winter approaches, it’s important for the Truckee community to be ready for the unique challenges the season brings.
Our expert panel will feature representatives from the Town of Truckee Department of Public Works and Emergency Services Office, Truckee Donner Public Utility District, and the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District. They will provide valuable insights on winter safety, infrastructure readiness, and how our community prepares for snow storms, power outages, and school closures.
This is a great opportunity to ask questions and learn the steps you can take to stay safe, informed, and prepared during winter.
Event Information:
- Date: Monday, October 28, 2024
- Time: 9 – 10 a.m.
- Location: Lift Truckee: Cowork, Conference, and Wellness Center
10266 Truckee Airport Rd Suite C, Truckee
- RSVP: While RSVPs are not mandatory, attendees are encouraged to confirm their participation to help with event planning.
Coffee and light snacks will be provided.
This event is free to the whole community. To learn more and register, visit truckee.com or contact Jessica Penman, President and CEO of the Truckee Chamber of Commerce, at jessica@truckee.com.
