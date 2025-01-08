Truckee Chamber of Commerce kicks off Good Morning Truckee 2025 with a program on housing success stories

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Chamber of Commerce invites the community to their first Good Morning Truckee of 2025 – Flipping the Script on Housing – Truckee Housing Success stories. This program will feature four locals who will speak about their success using some of the innovative housing solutions available in our community.

“Housing is one of the most pressing issues in our community,” said Jessica Penman, President & CEO of the Truckee Chamber of Commerce, “But some amazing things are being done in the housing space, and we wanted to highlight them as we start a new year.”

This month Good Morning Truckee will feature four speakers, all community members who have utilized one of the local workforce housing programs. Our speakers include:

Brittany Johanson – Recipient of the THAP Buyer Program

Cori Elba – Artist and Resident at the Artists Lofts

Aaron Nousaine – Lease to Locals Landlord

Cynthia Fang – Recipient of the TFHD Home Purchase Assistance Program

Event Details:

Date: Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Time: Doors open at 7:45 a.m.; the program begins at 8 a.m.

Location: Truckee Town Hall, upstairs in the Council Chambers

Tickets: $10 for Truckee Chamber members; $15 for the general public (includes continental breakfast and a door prize entry)

Attendees are encouraged to bring a coffee mug and business card for door prize entries. Good Morning Truckee offers a welcoming environment to meet fellow community members, connect with leaders, and stay informed on issues and opportunities impacting Truckee.

Good Morning Truckee is held on the third Tuesday of every month from 8 – 9:30 a.m. The event is open to the public, and each session is recorded for viewing at a later date, ensuring all community members have access to valuable insights. Whether new to Truckee or a long-time resident, Good Morning Truckee is an engaging way to build connections, gain insights, and celebrate the unique community spirit of Truckee.

For more information, visit truckee.com .