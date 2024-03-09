Truckee Chamber of Commerce plans for annual Truckee 4th of July Parade

TRUCKEE, Calif. – While we know it is hard to think about summer after mountains of snow, Truckee Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to announce that plans are underway for the Annual Truckee 4th of July Parade. Truckee’s July 4th parade begins at 10 a.m. at the west end of Donner Pass Road at Truckee High School and progresses 1-1/2 miles down the road into historic downtown Truckee. Spectators can expect a display of creativity and community spirit as the parade features a colorful array of floats, lively performances, and artistic expressions that reflect the unique character of Truckee.

Pre-parade festivities start with the Annual 4th of July Pancake Breakfast put on by the Truckee Fire Protection District at Station 92 (11473 Donner Pass Road) from 7-10 a.m. The hearty breakfast of hot pancakes right off the griddle with butter and maple syrup is free, donations are appreciated.

After your pancakes, you can get in some cardio by participating in the Firecracker Mile Fun Run, an Auburn Ski Club Training Center fundraiser. This one-mile “gravity-fed” fun event is for all ages and abilities. The race starts at 9:45 a.m., just before the parade, at US Bank on Donner Pass Road and finishes downtown in front of the judges’ stage. All are welcome to run, jog, or take a quick or casual walk to the finish line. Participants are encouraged to wear festive attire and be ready to be cheered on by the crowds.

After the Firecracker Mile, the Truckee 4th of July Parade begins! Plan out your spot early and prepare for a morning full of small-town traditions. Local businesses, organizations, and individuals are encouraged to join in the festivities by participating in the parade and showcasing their creativity and to celebrate the spirit of camaraderie that defines our town. This year’s parade theme is being determined by the community. If you want to add your idea, visit truckee.com and complete the survey by April 15.

Back for the second year is the special VIP seating at the Annual 4th of July Parade hosted by the Truckee Chamber of Commerce! Starting at 9 a.m., you’ll have access to comfortable seating with a shade tent directly in front of the Truckee Welcome Center next to the judge’s stage. And we’ve got you covered with coffee and tasty treats to keep you fueled up. From this prime spot, you’ll get a great view of the parade, allowing you to experience all the excitement up close and personal, without having to get up early. The cost is $20 per person and space is limited to 30 seats. Visit Truckee.com for more details.

New this year, the Truckee Chamber is asking for volunteers to help at the Truckee 4th of July Parade. If you are interested in volunteering, please reach out to Jessica Penman, president & CEO of the Truckee Chamber, at jessica@truckee.com .

Parade Participation:

We are looking for businesses, clubs, associations, nonprofits and individuals to make this the best parade yet. Get your group together and create a float that embodies the spirit of 4th of July. Head to https://truckee.com/authentic-mountain-town/4th-of-july-truckee-style/ for the parade entry application.

Trophies (and bragging rights) will be given for Best of Show, and a winner in each of our five classifications: Commercial (representing a business), Youth Group (18-years-old and younger), Classic Auto, Open (your group doesn’t fit into any other category), and Non-Profit.



Sponsorships Are Available!

The Truckee Chamber could not put on this loved tradition without the help of sponsorships from the community. Your sponsorship ensures our community can continue to enjoy this Truckee tradition. You do not need to be a member of the chamber to sponsor the 4th of July Parade. For more information about sponsorship opportunities, reach out to Jessica Penman, President & CEO of the Truckee Chamber of Commerce, at jessica@truckee.com .

The Parade is produced by the Truckee Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Town of Truckee and logistical support by Big Blue Adventure, LLC. For more information on getting involved in the 4th of July parade, contact the Truckee Chamber of Commerce at 530-587-8808 or e-mail info@truckee.com .