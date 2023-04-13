Truckee Chamber of Commerce recruiting for Board of Directors

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Chamber of Commerce is actively recruiting for two open positions on the Board of Directors.

With these two open positions, Truckee Chamber of Commerce Board Members are required to attend monthly board meetings, Chamber community and member serving events, participate on committees and help direct the Chamber’s work through the Chamber of Commerce’s Strategic Plan.

“As a 501(c)6, your Chamber is managed by a Board of Directors willing to make a long-term commitment to the fiscal health and overall governance of the Truckee Chamber,” Jessica Penman, President & CEO of the Truckee Chamber of Commerce said in an email.

The Truckee Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors Members serve a three-year term, and can serve three consecutive terms.

The Chamber Nominating Committee will be meeting with interested candidates and make recommendations to the Chamber Board of Directors between May 1 -3.

“Current Chamber members that are interested in being considered for the two open positions must submit a candidate statement directly to me by Friday, April 28,” Penman said in an email.

For any questions about the Truckee Chamber of Commerce, visit: https://truckee.com/ .

To learn more about the organization, the Board of Directors, specific qualifications for the open positions, time commitments, and terms before applying, visit: https://bit.ly/TruckeeChamberofC-BoardDirectors