Truckee Chamber of Commerce to host job fair

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Truckee Chamber of Commerce, through its Truckee Jobs Collective , program, is hosting a Truckee Job Fair on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, from 3-5:30 p.m. at the Truckee Community Rec Center in the north parking lot. The Truckee Chamber is excited to offer businesses and job seekers this opportunity to connect.

If you are currently looking for a new job or ready for a career move, stop by the Truckee Job Fair to meet local employers offering full-time, part-time, flexible, and/or seasonal job opportunities for all – including students.

Participating employers include: Tahoe Mountain Club, Truckee Donner Recreation and Park District, Connecting Point 211, Mountain Hardware and Sports, Martis Camp Club, Rubicon Pizza & Fireside Pizza, California State Parks, and Tahoe Truckee Unified School District, with more to come. If you are a business and would like to participate, please email Melissa Williams at melissa@truckee.com .

If job seekers would like to freshen up their resume, they can reach out to Alliance for Workforce Development (AFWD) by contacting Nancy Settle at nsettle@ncen.or g or (530) 550-3015, before the Job Fair. AFWD will also be onsite during the Job Fair to answer questions about their services, most services are free.

The Truckee Chamber of Commerce runs TruckeeJobsCollective.com as the “go-to” place for job seekers and Truckee-Tahoe employers. This spring, TruckeeJobsCollective.com has undergone an upgrade to help make the user experience for both job seekers and employers smoother. Truckee Jobs Collective is proud to be offering creative solutions for employers and job seekers, including this outdoor Job fair, weekly emails, and a 24/7 online Jobs Board. Visit http://www.truckeejobscollective.com to explore job opportunities, list open positions, and for more Job Fair information.

For questions or additional information, please contact Melissa Williams at melissa@truckee.com or 530-414-7056.