Truckee Chamber of Commerce to host job fair

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Truckee Chamber of Commerce, through its Truckee Jobs Collective program, is hosting a hiring fair from 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, at the Truckee Community Recreation Center in the north parking lot.

For those currently looking for a new job or ready for a career move, stop by the Truckee Hiring Fair to meet more than 40 employers offering more than 150 full-time, part-time, flexible, or seasonal job opportunities for all — including students.

“One of the chamber’s new strategic priorities is to bolster economic prosperity and the Hiring Fair is one of our ways to help do that,” says President & CEO of the Truckee Chamber of Commerce Jessica Penman. “We are looking forward to being able to connect those seeking a new job with those hiring. We know that workforce is a major issue in our community and we hope to be able to bridge some of that gap with this hiring fair.”

Participating employers include: Tahoe Donner, Sugar Bowl, Elements Mountain Company, Tahoe National Forest Service, Quality Automotive, Alibi Ale Works: Truckee and Incline Village, Tahoe Mountain Club, California State Parks, Pacific Housing, Inc., Rubicon and Fireside Pizza, TDRPD, Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe: Truckee, Martis Camp Club, TTUSD, Little Truckee Little Ice Creamery, Kelly Brothers Painting, Mountain Hardware and Sports/Truckee Rents, Auerbach Engineering, Granite Peak Management, and more.

If you are a business and would like to participate, email Melissa Williams at melissa@truckee.com .

If job seekers would like to freshen up their resume, they can reach out to Alliance for Workforce Development at vzotstein@ncn.org or by calling 530-550-3015 before the fair. Alliance for Workforce Development will also be onsite during the Hiring Fair to answer questions about their services. Spanish speakers will be available at several of the businesses and to help job seekers navigate the job fair if needed. For information visit Truckee.com .

The Truckee Chamber of Commerce runs TruckeeJobsCollective.com as the “go-to” place for job seekers and Truckee employers. There are more than 150 jobs currently listed. Truckee Jobs Collective is proud to be offering creative solutions for employers and job seekers, including this outdoor hiring fair, weekly emails, and a 24/7 online Jobs Board. Visit http://www.truckeejobscollective.com to explore job opportunities, list open positions, and for more Hiring Fair information.

For questions or additional information, please contact Melissa Williams at melissa@truckee.com or 530-448-9351.