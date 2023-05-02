Truckee Chamber of Commerce to host Lunch & Learn on May 10
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Truckee Chamber of Commerce will hold its May Lunch & Learn from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, at Truckee Town Hall.
This month’s program will feature an update from Melanie Conti, sustainability program analyst with Keep Truckee Green. Conti will be presenting on Truckee’s single-use foodware reduction ordinance, and what it means for restaurants and food vendors. Learn about the new policies that go into effect in January 2024.
Attendees will also learn about grant funding and additional assistance available from the Town.
Bring lunch and join the informational event. The chamber will provide drinks and dessert.
Lunch & Learns are free for Truckee Chamber members and $20 for future Chamber members. Register by clicking here.
For more information, call the chamber at 530-587-2757.
