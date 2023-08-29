Truckee Chamber of Commerce welcomes Marissa Yakaitis as new Membership & Programs Manager

TRUCKEE, Calif.- The Truckee Chamber of Commerce is delighted to announce the appointment of Marissa Yakaitis as the new Membership & Programs Manager. With her dynamic background in community engagement, event management, and membership growth, Marissa brings a wealth of experience to this pivotal role.

As the Membership & Programs Manager, Marissa will be responsible for enhancing and expanding the Chamber’s membership base, fostering valuable relationships within the Truckee business community, and curating innovative programs to enrich the local business environment.

Marissa Yakaitis Provided

Marissa has demonstrated her commitment to community development through her previous roles, most recently as the Executive Director of the Tahoe Food Hub. Her passion for creating impactful connections and her innate ability to understand the needs of local businesses make her a perfect fit for this key position at the Truckee Chamber.

“We are thrilled to welcome Marissa to the Truckee Chamber team,” said Jessica Penman, President & CEO of the Truckee Chamber of Commerce. “Her dedication to fostering collaboration and her love for this community make her a great fit to join our team.”

Marissa’s role will involve working closely with existing Chamber members while also reaching out to potential new members who can benefit from the Chamber’s networking opportunities, advocacy efforts, and resources. She will play a crucial part in designing and executing programs that empower local businesses to thrive in an ever-evolving market landscape.

“I am honored to join the Truckee Chamber and be part of a community that values collaboration and growth,” said Marissa Yakaitis. “I am excited to leverage my skills and experiences to contribute to the Chamber’s mission of supporting and promoting local businesses.”

With Marissa’s enthusiasm, expertise, and commitment to excellence, the Truckee Chamber is poised to continue its tradition of excellence in fostering a robust business ecosystem and strengthening community bonds.

For more information about the Truckee Chamber of Commerce and its programs, please visit http://www.truckee.com .