Truckee Chamber of Commerce’s November Good Morning Truckee – Ski Resort Round-Up

Event Details: Date: Tuesday, November 18, 2025 Time: Doors open at 7:45 a.m.; the program begins at 8:00 a.m. Location: Truckee Town Hall, upstairs in the Council Chambers Tickets: $10 for Truckee Chamber members; $15 for the general public (includes continental breakfast and a door prize entry)

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Chamber of Commerce invites the community to their November Good Morning Truckee – Ski Resort Round-Up. Winter is right around the corner, and that means it’s time for our annual Ski Resort Round Up. Join us on Tuesday, November 18th, to hear from representatives from Palisades Tahoe, Sugar Bowl Resort, Tahoe Donner, Boreal Mountain, and NorthStar Resort as they provide insights into the upcoming season, including new developments, operational plans, and what visitors can look forward to on the slopes. Whether you’re a local skier, a business owner gearing up for winter, or just excited for snow, this is a can’t-miss program to kick off the season!

This month’s speakers are:

Patrick Lacey, Public Relations Manager with Palisades Tahoe

Bridget Legnavsky, President and CEO of Sugar Bowl Resort

Rob McClendon, Tahoe Donner Ski Area Manager

Tucker Norred, Director of Marketing at Boreal/Woodward

Doug Burnett, Director of Base Operations and Tara Schoedinger, Vice President and General Manager of NorthStar Resort.



Attendees are encouraged to bring a coffee mug and a business card for the door prize drawing. Good Morning Truckee offers a welcoming environment to meet fellow community members, connect with leaders, and stay informed on issues and opportunities impacting Truckee.

Good Morning Truckee is held on the third Tuesday of every month from 8:00 – 9:30 a.m. The event is open to the public, and each session is recorded for later viewing, ensuring all community members have access to valuable insights. Whether new to Truckee or a long-time resident, Good Morning Truckee is an engaging way to build connections, gain insights, and celebrate the unique community spirit of Truckee.

For more information, visit Truckee.com.