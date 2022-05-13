Truckee Chamber President and CEO announces timeline for retirement, succession

After 20 years with the Truckee Chamber of Commerce, President and CEO Lynn Saunders has notified the Board of Directors of her intent to retire at the end of 2022, initiating a succession and transition process for the organization.

“On behalf of our Board of Directors, we want to thank Lynn for her leadership and impact over her two decades with the organization,” said Aimee Schaller, Truckee Chamber of Commerce board chair. “A steadfast leader, Lynn has guided the Chamber since 2002. During her tenure, she has played a significant role in the evolution of the chamber, seizing opportunities, enhancing chamber programs and events, and adapting with changes the community has experienced. The Board is sincerely grateful to Lynn for her dedication to the chamber and wishes her nothing but the best in her next chapter.”

Some of Saunders’ proudest achievements include leading the formation of the Truckee Tourism Business Improvement District (TTBID) in 2015, now Visit Truckee-Tahoe; being a founding partner in the North Lake Tahoe-Truckee Leadership Program, now in its 18th year graduating over 400 leaders; as an integral leader in the Truckee Tomorrow initiative which resulted in the Base Camp for a Big Life brand, Truckee Jobs Collective, and laid the foundation for future entrepreneurial initiatives; and Good Morning Truckee in its 12th year as a popular community forum.

“The Board of Directors has established a Hiring Committee and will begin the recruitment and search process for a successor. Because of her vast experience of the chamber and the community, we will rely on Lynn’s incisive guidance to ensure a smooth transition,” Schaller continued.

“I am honored to have been the leader of this incredible organization and to have worked with so many amazing people over the past 20 years. It’s now time to provide someone else with this tremendous opportunity to be an integral part of the community and lead this essential organization into the future,” Saunders said. “I’m proud of all the chamber has accomplished, and am dedicated to working closely with the Board to ensure the Chamber remains as strong and effective as ever through this transition.”

For detailed job description, qualifications, core responsibilities and information on how to apply, visit http://www.truckee.com .

Source: Truckee Chamber of Commerce