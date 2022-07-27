Truckee Chamber seeks nominations for 69th annual Awards Event
editor@sierrasun.com
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Truckee Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for its 69th annual Awards Event on Friday, Sept. 9, that will be held in one of the hangars at the Truckee Tahoe Airport.
All nominees must be Chamber members in good standing and nominations must be received by Saturday, Aug. 5. For a list of members, refer to Truckee.com under the Business Directory where members are listed by name and category, or call Ruth Geresy at 530-587-8808 for more information.
“While every nomination is worthy, please note, the nominations listed at the Awards Event will highlight the top tier in each category,” said the chamber in a news release. “Therefore, your explanation of why the nominee is deserving of this highly-regarded award is extremely important. One well-written, compelling nomination can make all the difference when the Board is discussing and deliberating.”
The Truckee Chamber Board of Directors decide the winner in each category which is not based on the number of nominations a business or individual receives.
Award winners in six different categories will be recognized for their resilience, innovation, entrepreneurial spirit, creativity, investment in Truckee’s economy and contributions to the community.
For more information about the Awards Event, visit http://www.truckeeawards.com.
