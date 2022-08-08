Truckee Chamber tabs Penman as new president/CEO

Jessica Penman

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Truckee Chamber of Commerce has hired a new president and chief executive officer once current leader Lynn Saunders retires after 20 years.

Jessica Penman will take over president/CEO duties on Oct. 3, said a Monday news release.

Through her experience at the Yountville Chamber of Commerce as director of community relations, Penman has seen the positive impacts chambers have on their communities. Her years at Yountville have allowed her to oversee numerous projects designed to support and educate the business community; her unique skill set and background will make her an exceptional leader for the Truckee community, said the release.

Penman blends her passion for the chamber mission with a love for the Truckee community. “On my 10th birthday, my parents signed the papers for a three-bedroom condo at the Tahoe Donner ski hill base,” Penman said. “For over 25 years, Truckee has been a constant, a place where I feel at home. I have watched the community shift from Lake Tahoe’s sleepy neighbor to a powerhouse tourist destination over the last few decades. With that shift comes growing pains, the type that only a chamber of commerce can tackle.”

“The in-depth search for a new CEO resulted in a number of qualified candidates,” said Emily Vitas, chair of the board. “The board ultimately selected Jessica because of her passion for, and knowledge of, Chambers of Commerce, her experience implementing innovative programs to support business communities, and her pure energy and excitement to serve the Truckee region. We couldn’t be more proud to welcome Jessica.”

A smooth transition from the chamber’s current president and CEO has been arranged, allowing Penman the benefit of shadowing Saunders prior to her departure. Penman will begin with a round of community introductions to gain insight that will be valuable in implementing a new strategic direction for the chamber, one that focuses on business advocacy, community outreach and education, and economic development.

“We thank Lynn for all that she has done for the chamber in the past 20 years,” Vitas said. “We are confident that Jessica will build on that success and help the Chamber grow to be a more relevant, essential organization for Truckee now and in years to come.”