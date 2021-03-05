Truckee Chamber to hold new residents focus groups

The Truckee Chamber of Commerce will be holding Focus Groups via Zoom throughout March for new residents. If you have moved here anytime after 2019, the Chamber wants to hear from you.

The Chamber is interested in learning more about new residents: where are you from, what have you learned, what would you like to know more about. Based on information gathered, the Chamber will be developing a Community Concierge Program to help new residents make Truckee their Base Camp for a Big Life and learn more about Truckee’s unique mountain culture. The program will bring together new residents and “local connectors” — community members who can provide peer guidance, who are well-versed in the vibe of the community.

“We want to help people become part of our community, get to know people, and get involved,” explains Lynn Saunders, President and CEO of the Truckee Chamber. “We believe new residents are hungry for information about the community and we’re hoping to help them connect and engage. It could be learning more about different businesses and their local owners, activities and nonprofits, Truckee’s roots, how to prepare for wildfire season or how unique and rewarding it is that you really can make a difference in your new community by just getting involved. Ultimately we will focus not only on new residents, but long-time residents as well. There’s always something new to learn and experience.”

If you are interested in participating in one of the Truckee Chamber’s virtual New Residents Focus Groups, contact Lynn@Truckee.com .

Source: Truckee Chamber of Commerce