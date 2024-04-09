Truckee Chamber to host Community Connections event at KidZone Museum

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Community Connection Event at the KidZone Museum, Truckee-Tahoe’s beloved children’s museum, on Tuesday, April 22. This free event offers guests a unique opportunity to connect with the museum, explore its creative vision, and get a sneak peek at exciting future plans.

As guests mingle and enjoy refreshments, they will gain valuable insights into the museum’s creative process. This includes the planning and development of exhibits, programs, and even a glimpse into the vision for the museum’s future.

Attendees will also have the exclusive chance to explore “The Hundred Acre Wood,” the museum’s current immersive exhibition. This enchanting experience, crafted by local artisans, builders, and volunteers, features a captivating mural by renowned artist Suzie Alexander, inspired by the classic Winnie the Pooh stories. Witness firsthand how this exhibit ignites children’s imaginations, fostering development and sparking conversations about emotions and empathy. Notably, this will be the last imaginary play exhibit at the current location before the museum relocates to a larger facility at Truckee River Regional Park by the end of 2026.

Children are welcome to join their parents and participate in art and play activities facilitated by the museum’s teenage play facilitators. This will allow parents to explore the behind-the-scenes workings that bring the museum to life for over 30,000 annual visitors.

RSVPs are not required but are encouraged. Visit truckee.com for more information and to register today for this fun, free event.

Community Connection events are hosted by the Truckee Chamber of Commerce as a way for residents to connect with different aspects of our community. Whether you are new to Truckee or are a long time local Community Connection events can help you to feel more connected and learn new ways to enjoy our beautiful town.