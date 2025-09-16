Truckee Chamber to host Community Connections: Oyster Shuck and Eat event

Event Details Date: October 9, 2025

Time:5:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Location: Buoy & Trap Seafood Market

Cost: $30 per person

RSVP at Truckee.com

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Chamber of Commerce announced its October Community Connections Event: Oyster Shuck and Eat with Buoy & Trap Seafood Market. Join for this fun and delicious Community Connections event on Thursday, October 9, 2025 from 5 – 7 p.m.

The event will meet at the picnic tables outside of Buoy & Trap Seafood Market, where owner/founder Zack Duksta will give hands-on tips for oyster shucking. Don’t miss this great evening with drinks, oysters, and you’ll even go home with a shucking knife. The cost is $30 and all are welcome, but space is limited, so please register to reserve your spot.

About your Host

Growing up a fifth-generation Rhode Islander has made Zack appreciate the ocean and all it has to offer. From beautiful beaches to afternoon boat rides, and fresh seafood- Zack can say he has truly been spoiled. When he moved to Tahoe he’d find myself getting homesick- not just for his family, but for the fresh seafood he’d been so used to eating his whole life.

With Truckee growing more and more each year our locals and visitors expect things that we haven’t always focused on. While we’re a long way from the coast; Buoy and Trap is here to offer premium seafood on a retail and prepared food level. Whether you are searching for some nice halibut or cod to cook for yourself at home, a nutrient dense poke bowl for lunch, or want to unwind with a glass of champagne and a dozen oysters, Zack and his team are here to fill that void. They use premium ingredients and simple, family recipes to really let their products shine.

Community Connections events are hosted by the Truckee Chamber of Commerce as a way for residents to connect with different aspects of the community. Whether you are new to Truckee or are a long time local, Community Connection events can help you to feel more connected and learn new ways to enjoy our beautiful town.