Truckee Chamber to host connections event at ice rink

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Truckee Chamber will host its February Big Life Connections event at the Ice Rink at Truckee River Regional Park.

Registration is $10 per person and includes, ice skate rentals, two hours of skating, and access to our warming hut complete with snacks and hot cocoa.

Big Life Connections is a program designed to both welcome new community members to Truckee and provide opportunities for longtime residents to engage and get connected. This is a great opportunity to meet some new people while enjoying one of Truckee’s favorite winter activities.

The event takes place from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17.

Space is limited. Reserve your spot by clicking here .

For more information, contact Chamber President Jessica Penman at 530-412-7073 or email jessica@truckee.com .