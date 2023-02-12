Truckee Chamber to host connections event at ice rink
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Truckee Chamber will host its February Big Life Connections event at the Ice Rink at Truckee River Regional Park.
Registration is $10 per person and includes, ice skate rentals, two hours of skating, and access to our warming hut complete with snacks and hot cocoa.
Big Life Connections is a program designed to both welcome new community members to Truckee and provide opportunities for longtime residents to engage and get connected. This is a great opportunity to meet some new people while enjoying one of Truckee’s favorite winter activities.
The event takes place from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17.
Space is limited. Reserve your spot by clicking here.
For more information, contact Chamber President Jessica Penman at 530-412-7073 or email jessica@truckee.com.
