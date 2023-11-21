Truckee Chamber to host December Lunch & Learn: HR 101 with Becky Barton

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Chamber of Commerce invites you to December’s Lunch & Learn HR 101: Transforming Basics into Workplace Gold featuring Becky Barton of People415. Join us on Wednesday, December 13 from 12-1 p.m. at Truckee Town Hall in Town Council Chambers.

For December’s Lunch & Learn Session, we look forward to hosting an engaging and interactive presentation designed to educate you on the basics of human resources and how to create a positive and productive work culture from day one. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or new to HR, Becky will provide valuable insights to help you navigate the intricacies of employee relations, compliance, and talent acquisition. Human Resources (HR) is the beating heart of any organization, managing the delicate balance between employer and employee needs. From recruitment and onboarding to employee relations and compensation, HR professionals wear many hats. And as a small business owner, you may be doing this without the luxury of an HR professional.

In this session, you will learn how to…

Optimize your recruiting process to hire faster

Create a “sticky” culture from day one

Navigate compensation choices with confidence

Ensure alignment with everyone on your team

Create more productive employees

Registration:

Secure your spot for Lunch & Learn HR Basics by visiting truckee.com . Chamber members are free, and future members are $20.

About Becky Barton:

Becky is the Founder and CEO of People415. She is a native of Omaha, NE, and currently lives in Truckee. She is fluent in Spanish, and at 16 years old, she self-funded a trip to Ecuador during a cholera outbreak to teach the community how to build latrines and care for their teeth. Her HR background includes staffing, recruiting, and organizational development, and she is recognized as a thought partner for start-ups and organizations on the move by aligning talent with strategy. She started her HR career in 1997 in staffing and has since led HR Strategy in non-profit, start-up, professional services, and creative agency organizations.