Truckee Chamber to host October Lunch & Learn on Building Business Resilience with Truckee’s Office of Emergency Services

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Chamber of Commerce invites you to our October Lunch & Learn on Wednesday, October 9, from noon to 1 p.m. at Truckee Town Hall in the Town Council Chambers.

This month’s Lunch & Learn will focus on “Building Business Resilience with Truckee’s Office of Emergency Services” and will welcome James Blattler, who will discuss strategies for ensuring your business remains resilient through various disruptions that natural weather events can cause. Topics will include preparing your business to withstand fluctuations in winter conditions, managing the impacts of poor air quality on visitation, and planning for wildfire recovery. James will provide actionable insights to help businesses navigate these challenges and emerge stronger.

Skip the brown bag! Thanks to Port of Subs, we’ll be providing complimentary sandwiches, cookies, and chips to all attendees. This session is a fantastic opportunity to network with fellow business leaders while enjoying a delicious lunch.

The Lunch & Learn is a monthly event hosted by the Truckee Chamber of Commerce on the second Wednesday of each month. The event is free for members and $20 for future members. Secure your spot for October’s Lunch & Learn by visiting truckee.com/events.

About James Blattler:

James Blattler is the Emergency Services Manager for the Town of Truckee. While relatively new to Truckee, James came from the City of San Luis Obispo, where he worked as the City’s Emergency Manager and the Fire Department’s & local Incident Management Team’s Public Information Officer, witnessing both wildfires and floods in those roles.