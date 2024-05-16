Truckee Chamber to host Washoe Tribe members at June Good Morning Truckee

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Chamber of Commerce is hosting a special two-hour edition of Good Morning Truckee on Tuesday, June 18, honoring the Wá∙šiw: sharing Wá∙šiw history and providing updates to our community.

The Truckee Chamber of Commerce is welcoming three esteemed members of the Washoe (Wá∙šiw) Tribe: Tribal Council Chairman Serrell Smokey, Dr. Lisa Grayshield, Executive Director of the Washiw Zulshish Gum T’anu (WZGT), and Darrel Cruz, retired THPO Officer for the tribe. Our speakers will share invaluable insights into Washoe (Wá∙šiw) history and ongoing landback efforts across the Truckee-Tahoe Basin.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to engage in meaningful discussions about honoring the Wá∙šiw. This special-length program starts promptly at 8 a.m. and will run until 10 a.m., allowing our speakers extra time to share their stories and fostering open conversation between our speakers and the community.

Good Morning Truckee is a community forum providing timely, relevant information on various topics. Open to the public, this event is held the third Tuesday of every month at Truckee Town Hall from 7:45-10 a.m. Attendees can join in person or watch a recorded version at a later date if unable to attend. Registration begins at 7:45 a.m. The program starts promptly at 8 a.m. Ticket prices are $15 for the general public and $10 for Truckee Chamber members, which includes a continental breakfast and coffee graciously donated by Mountain Brew and a chance to win a door prize by bringing a business card.

These events are highly popular and provide an excellent opportunity to meet other community members. Whether you’re new to the area or a longtime resident, hearing from community leaders is a great way to stay informed, connect, and engage. Living in a tight-knit community like Truckee allows for personal connections with leaders, enabling collaborative efforts to make a positive impact.