Truckee Chamber’s May Good Morning Truckee on land access, forest health

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Join the Truckee Chamber of Commerce for May’s Good Morning Truckee. The community is invited to learn more about forest health and land access. This informative event will feature presentations from esteemed speakers actively shaping Truckee’s forests’ future.

Speakers:

· John Svahn – Truckee Donner Land Trust

· Jonathon Fisher – National Forest Service

· Stacey Caldwell – Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation (Forest Futures program)

Good Morning Truckee is a community forum that provides timely, relevant information on various topics. It is open to the public – everyone is invited. It is held on the third Tuesday of every month at Truckee Town Hall from 7:45-9:15 a.m. Good Morning Truckee is offered in person and recorded for viewing later if you cannot attend. Registration begins at 7:45 a.m. The program starts promptly at 8 a.m. Ticket prices are $10 for Truckee Chamber members and $15 for the public, including a continental breakfast and coffee graciously donated by Mountain Brew. NEW FOR 2024: Please bring your business card to be entered into our drawing for a door prize.

Thank to our gracious Sponsors:

Presenting Sponsors: Kelly Brothers Painting and Tahoe Forest Health Care System

Latte Sponsors: Town of Truckee, East River PR, Porter Simon, Auerbach Engineering Corporation, Moonshine Ink, Truckee Tahoe Media, Truckee-Tahoe Unified School District, Sierra Sun, 101.5 Truckee Tahoe Radio Cappuccino Sponsors: Boreal Mountain & Woodward Tahoe & Soda Springs, Contractors Association of Truckee Tahoe, Goldring Travel, JK Architecture Espresso Sponsors: Mt Lincoln Construction Inc, Dickson Realty, NV5, Peak Digital Studio, Lift Truckee Wellness & Workspace, High West Law PC, Mountain Hardware and Sports, Elements at Coldstream.

For more information about Good Morning Truckee and the Truckee Chamber of Commerce, please visit http://www.truckee.com .