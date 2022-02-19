Truckee CHP seeks senior volunteers

The Truckee office of the California Highway Patrol is recruiting for its Senior Volunteer program. If you are a community minded person, with a desire to assist CHP in providing public service to the greater Truckee area, this is for you. Come volunteer your time, learn something new, assist CHP employees in the performance of their duties, and who knows … you may meet Günter in person!

The dedicated officers in the Truckee office are most appreciative of the Volunteers who contribute assistance to the front desk officer, clerical staff, and auto technician, they help with grounds maintenance, provide safety enhancement at the summit rest areas, and are the face of our local office at community events, such as transporting 200 blue bags filled with toys for the Christmas give-away at the Truckee Rec Center.

“The CHP’s Senior Volunteer Program is a huge part of the day-to-day operations of our agency. Senior Volunteers are extremely important to our department and they bring their knowledge, skills, talents, and wisdom which can make a definite contribution in enhancing public service to the communities we service. They also gain an understanding and appreciation of the justice system, human relations, and ethics in the field of law enforcement,“ said Officer Carlos Perez, Public Information Officer at Truckee CHP.

The volunteer program is open to men and women age 55 and older. A background check is required. A cadre of new volunteers is forming now.

Interested in volunteering?

Leave a message for Officer Lack at 530-563-9200.

Source: Truckee CHP