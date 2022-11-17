Truckee Christmas tree lot supports local youth

The annual Christmas lot will open Nov. 26.

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Truckee Optimist Club members will open their Christmas Tree Lot for its 47th season at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26.

“This annual event is not only a great fundraiser but it has also become a service to our community of property owners, second home owners, and vacationers who have purchased their trees and supported our local youth for decades,” said Truckee Optimist Club President Jim Conlin.

This year the Optimist Club will sell approximately 780 trees. The selection will include 180 Red Fir (Silver Tips) cut locally, as well as Noble Firs and Nordmans from Oregon. The first shipment from Oregon will arrive right after Thanksgiving.

“The Red Fir trees we have cut really look good,” said Dan O’Gorman, Christmas Tree Chairman. “We were concerned about access to our cutting areas due to the early snow storms, but we were able to muster up nearly 20 club members, trucks, trailers and chain saws, and cut 180 trees in one day.”

“The access road had been plowed a couple of days earlier which allowed us good road access despite over a foot of snow in the areas where we cut,” O’Gorman continued.

The Truckee Optimist Club supports local youth in many ways. The proceeds from their annual fundraisers (Christmas Tree Lot, Truckee BrewFest, and the Truckee Tahoe AirShow and Family Festival) support the funding of nearly $100,000 annually toward youth academic, athletic, arts, music, and social programs, field trips, community projects and to fund major college and trade school scholarships for graduating seniors.



The location remains at the Truckee Crossroads Center at the corner of Highway 89 and Deerfield Drive.

The Christmas Tree lot is manned by Optimist Club Members, friends, non-club volunteers, and, on weekends, by dozens of students who are “giving it back” for the financial support they have received. They also receive credit for hours toward their volunteer hour requirements set by the high school.

“The kids work hard and they seem to have a lot of fun doing the work,” said O’Gorman. “They usually work together with their respective teammates and they are very helpful to us older club members.”

For more information about the Optimist Christmas tree lot, membership in the Truckee Optimist Club, the annual club fundraisers and events, and the many youth programs the club supports, visit http://truckeeoptimist.com or call/text O’Gorman at 530-448-9875.

