Truckee Community Cares had successful 2022 holiday season

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Truckee Community Cares is celebrating another successful season of helping locals enjoy a little bit of extra holiday cheer. The nonprofit organization, formerly known as Truckee Community Christmas, is releasing the final statistics for this year’s efforts. In all, the organization helped:

259 Families – encompassing 1,063 adults and children

90 Seniors

40 Homeless & newly housed individuals

“It’s amazing that such a small community has been stepping up so big for the last two decades,” said Truckee Community Cares president, Will Mendoza. “That includes people from all economic backgrounds and faiths – and the amazing thing is they’ve continued to step up despite difficult economic times. It starts with individuals and goes all the way up to organizations like the Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner. They are a vital partner to our mission.”

This was Mendoza’s first season serving as TCC president. He says the COVID pandemic forced the organization to reassess all aspects of the operation including its efficiency, values and mission. That is what spurred the name change – the idea of being as inclusive and welcoming to the entire community as possible. In addition to the new name, TCC also started a new partnership with North Tahoe Homeless Services to include the population they serve.

“There’s a growing homeless population in our area,” said Mendoza. “It was important for us to keep them in mind, as well as homebound seniors. By including these two segments of our local population, we can help them know they are cared about during the holiday season.”

TCC collects cash contributions, lightly used coats and outerwear, along with new toys and games, and then redistributes these items to local families based in Truckee and Soda Springs. Monetary donations are used to purchase gift cards to local grocery stores and to supplement the toy and coat drives.

Mendoza says he’s grateful for the entire community’s continued support, from the over 100 local residents and businesses who made cash donations or donated clothes and toys, to the group of larger sponsors (15 total local community organizations) who help make it all possible. These local organizations include:

The Martis Camp Foundation

Lahontan Community Foundation Fund held at Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation

Truckee Tahoe Airport District

Northstar California/ Vail Resorts Epic Promise

Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation

For a full list of sponsors or to sign up to receive email notifications ahead of next year’s efforts, visit the TCC website at: http://www.truckeecommunitycares.com