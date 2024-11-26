Truckee Community Cares kicks off 2024 campaign

TRUCKEE, Calif. – As the holiday season begins, one of the community’s favorite traditions is back. Truckee Community Cares (TCC), is launching its annual giving campaign. Toy and coat bins are already stationed around town and TCC is accepting financial donations at their website, http://www.truckeecommunitycares.com .

“Everything we are able to do is thanks to the generosity of this community,” said Will Mendoza, TCC board president. “Every dollar and donation helps, no matter how small.”

TCC is an all-volunteer nonprofit that serves as an umbrella organization. They identify those in need, raise essential funds and collaborate closely with other community groups such as Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner , local faith organizations and numerous local service clubs and businesses.

“The holidays can be a challenging time for many, but our mission is clear—helping Truckee locals so that everyone has the opportunity to enjoy the holiday season,” said Mendoza.

In 2023, TCC’s efforts helped over 200 families, supported local seniors with grocery gift cards through Sierra Senior Services, and provided gifts for un-housed and newly housed community members with the help of Truckee North Tahoe Homeless Services.

Be a Part of TCC’s Mission Now Through Mid-December

Food Drive

TCC prefers donations of grocery gift cards versus collecting food items. Recipients are now able to purchase what they really want for their family holiday meal instead of receiving a box of dry/canned goods. Big or small donations for the Food Drive are greatly appreciated. Please submit contributions via online or by mail .

Toy and Coat Drive

The toy and coat drive donation bins can be found at many convenient locations around town starting in mid-November. Check the TCC website for updates on the list of drop-off locations. Much- needed donations include gently worn adult and kids’ jackets, plus new/unboxed toys and teen gifts.

How To Help

For those wishing to donate or learn more, please visit the TCC website. For updates, follow them on Facebook , Instagram and/or Twitter .

About Truckee Community Cares:

Truckee Community Cares is an all-volunteer, nonprofit 501(c)(3) umbrella organization that coordinates various drives that are happening during the holidays to help Truckee’s families and individuals in need. For more information, or to easily donate online visit http://www.TruckeeCommunityCares.com .