Truckee Community Cares kicks off 2025 Campaign

TRUCKEE, Calif. – With the holiday season just around the corner, Truckee Community Cares (TCC) is kicking off its 2025 holiday giving campaign, a community-wide effort to come together in support of local families, seniors and individuals in need.

Toy and coat donation bins will be placed around town beginning the third week of November through December 11, and financial donations are already being accepted at http://www.truckeecommunitycares.com

“Each year, this community shows up with incredible generosity,” said Lynette Powell, TCC’s new Board President. “When we all give a little, it adds up to a big impact for our neighbors who could use a helping hand this season.”

TCC is an all-volunteer nonprofit that serves as an umbrella organization. They identify those in need, raise essential funds and collaborate closely with other community groups such as Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner , Tahoe Church and Toys For Tots.

In 2024, TCC’s efforts helped over 285 families (serving 68 more families than the year before), supported 65 local seniors through Sierra Senior Services, the STEPP program (Sierra Teen Education Parenting Program) and North Tahoe-Truckee Homeless Services.

Be a Part of TCC’s Mission Now Through Mid-December

Food Drive

Recipients are now able to purchase what they really want for their family holiday meal instead of receiving a box of dry/canned goods. Big or small donations for the Food Drive are greatly appreciated. Please submit contributions via online or by mail .

Toy and Coat Drive

The toy and coat drive donation bins can be found at many convenient locations around town starting in mid-November. Check the TCC website for updates on the list of drop-off locations. Much- needed donations include gently worn adult and kids’ jackets, plus new toys and teen gifts.

How To Help

For those wishing to donate or learn more, please visit the TCC website. For updates, follow them on Facebook , Instagram and/or Twitter .

About Truckee Community Cares:

Truckee Community Cares is an all-volunteer, nonprofit 501(c)(3) umbrella organization that coordinates various drives that are happening during the holidays to help Truckee’s families and individuals in need. For more information, or to easily donate online visit http://www.TruckeeCommunityCares.com .