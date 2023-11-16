Truckee Community Cares seeks town-wide involvement

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Truckee Community Cares (TCC), formerly known as Truckee Community Christmas is back this year on a mission to bring a happy holiday season to those in need in our community. TCC fundraising and collecting efforts are a vital part of helping neighbors in need and the nonprofit encourages the community to pitch in.

“Our nonprofit has been at the forefront of this movement for the past 30 years, and we owe the program’s continued existence to the unwavering support and generosity of the Truckee Community. It is truly a grassroots campaign, powered by the collective efforts of the community,” said Will Mendoza, TCC board president.

Truckee Community Cares is an all-volunteer nonprofit that serves as an umbrella organization. They identify those in need, raise essential funds and collaborate closely with other community groups such as Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner , local faith organizations and numerous local service clubs and businesses.

Be a Part of TCC’s Mission Now Through Mid-December

Food Drive

This is the fourth year of TCC’s pivot to fundraising for grocery gift cards versus collecting food items. Recipients are now able to purchase what they really want for their family holiday meal instead of receiving a box of dry/canned goods. Big or small donations for the Food Drive are greatly appreciated. Please submit contributions via online or by mail .

Toy and Coat Drive

The Toy and Coat Drive donation bins can be found at many convenient locations around town starting in mid-November. Check the TCC website for updates on the list of drop-off locations. Much-needed donations include gently worn adult and kids’ jackets, plus new/unboxed toys and teen gifts.

How To Help

For those wishing to donate or learn more, please visit our website. For updates, follow TCC on Facebook , Instagram and/or Twitter .

About Truckee Community Cares:

