Truckee Community Cares would like to thank you (Opinion)
Truckee Community Cares (TCC) would like to thank the Truckee community for supporting our 2023 program. Our nonprofit provides grocery gift cards, toys and coats to Truckee locals who need assistance during the December holiday season. Each year, TCC partners with Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner, Tahoe Forest Church and Truckee-Donner Recreation & Park District. Our mission is truly a grassroots campaign, powered by the collective efforts of the community.
This year 217 families, 75 seniors and 48 unhoused or newly housed community members were served. In addition, extra support was provided to the STEPP program (Sierra Teen Education Parenting Program), North Tahoe-Truckee Homeless Services, Sierra Senior Services and Sierra Community House.
This program comes to life through the generous support from numerous individuals, local businesses and grants from 13 local community organizations. Our appreciation extends to each contributor, with special recognition to our major grantors:
- Martis Camp Foundation
- Lahontan Community Foundation
- Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation
- Northstar Resort/Vail Epic Promise
- Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation
- Town of Truckee
- Truckee Chamber of Commerce
- Palisades Tahoe
- Truckee Optimist Club
- Rotary Club of Truckee
- Tahoe Mountain Resort Foundation
- Tahoe Sierra Board of Realtors Foundation
- Sierra Mountain Mortgage
- Safeway Foundation
- Raley’s O-N-E Market
- Truckee Tahoe Lumber Co.
- Mountain Home Center
- East River Public Relations & Marketing
- The Rotary Foundation
- Mountain Hardware & Sports
- Tahoe Oral Surgery and Implant Center
- Independent Order of Odd Fellows Donner Lodge
- Robert E. Sutton Company Inc.
–Truckee Community Cares Board
