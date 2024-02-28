Truckee Community Cares would like to thank you (Opinion)

Truckee Community Cares (TCC) would like to thank the Truckee community for supporting our 2023 program. Our nonprofit provides grocery gift cards, toys and coats to Truckee locals who need assistance during the December holiday season. Each year, TCC partners with Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner, Tahoe Forest Church and Truckee-Donner Recreation & Park District. Our mission is truly a grassroots campaign, powered by the collective efforts of the community.

This year 217 families, 75 seniors and 48 unhoused or newly housed community members were served. In addition, extra support was provided to the STEPP program (Sierra Teen Education Parenting Program), North Tahoe-Truckee Homeless Services, Sierra Senior Services and Sierra Community House.

This program comes to life through the generous support from numerous individuals, local businesses and grants from 13 local community organizations. Our appreciation extends to each contributor, with special recognition to our major grantors:

Martis Camp Foundation

Lahontan Community Foundation

Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation

Northstar Resort/Vail Epic Promise

Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation

Town of Truckee

Truckee Chamber of Commerce

Palisades Tahoe

Truckee Optimist Club

Rotary Club of Truckee

Tahoe Mountain Resort Foundation

Tahoe Sierra Board of Realtors Foundation

Sierra Mountain Mortgage

Safeway Foundation

Raley’s O-N-E Market

Truckee Tahoe Lumber Co.

Mountain Home Center

East River Public Relations & Marketing

The Rotary Foundation

Mountain Hardware & Sports

Tahoe Oral Surgery and Implant Center

Independent Order of Odd Fellows Donner Lodge

Robert E. Sutton Company Inc.

–Truckee Community Cares Board