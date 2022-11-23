Truckee Community Christmas is now Truckee Community Cares

The name change is part of mission to help people of all faiths.

Provided / Truckee Community Cares

TRUCKEE, Calif. – After more than two decades of helping people in the community as “Truckee Community Christmas,” a popular nonprofit organization is changing its name. The new title, “Truckee Community Cares” (TCC) is indicative of the group’s mission to help people of all faiths and beliefs during the holiday season.

“The new name obviously implies some very strong words that we chose very carefully,” says Truckee Community Cares president, Will Mendoza. “The Truckee community and its generosity is what drives our organization. It’s locals opening their hearts and their wallets to help their neighbors enjoy the holidays – whichever they may celebrate.”

TCC’s annual giving event is scheduled for Dec. 17 at the Truckee Community Recreation Center. TCC collects cash contributions, as well as lightly used coats and outerwear, and new toys and games, and then redistributes to local families based in Truckee and Soda Springs. The cash is used to purchase gift cards to local grocery stores and to supplement the toy and coat drives.

“Helping our neighbors enjoy the traditions of the holidays is what our new name signifies,” says Mendoza. “The Truckee community really does care about each other. That’s part of what makes the region such a magical place.”

Those that want to help can support TCC with a financial contribution via the website, http://www.TruckeeCommunityCares.com or by dropping off new toys or gently worn outerwear at collection bins throughout the community.