Truckee Community Theater presents ‘Sylvia’ – A hilarious, heartfelt comedy

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Truckee Community Theater is proud to present Sylvia, a delightful and heartwarming comedy by A.R. Gurney. Featuring six talented local actors, the production explores the complexities of love, relationships, and the unexpected chaos that can arise when a dog enters the picture.

In this side-splitting yet touching play, Kate and Greg, a married couple, move to Manhattan after raising children for 22 years in the suburbs. Their lives take an unexpected turn when Greg finds a stray dog in the park and brings her home. The dog, named Sylvia, becomes a major point of contention between husband and wife. As Sylvia’s presence shakes the foundation of their marriage, hilarious and touching complications unfold, forcing Greg and Kate to confront their differences, compromise, and ultimately learn to embrace their new reality.

The play explores themes of love, communication, and the dynamics of marriage, all while delivering plenty of laughs. With adult content and witty dialogue, Sylvia offers a unique blend of comedy and heart.

The production features a talented ensemble of local actors who bring these vibrant characters to life. As the couple navigates the challenges of a changing life stage, the audience is treated to a series of comedic twists and touching moments, all centered around a very special dog named Sylvia.

Sylvia’s Performance Schedule May 10, 11, 16, 17, 18 – showtimes of 7 p.m. except Sunday 11 & 18 will be at 2 p.m. at the Truckee Community Arts Center, 10046 Church Street, Downtown Truckee, Tickets are available March 1st at http://www.truckeecommunitytheater.com

Join us for a night of laughter, love, and heartwarming moments – Sylvia promises to be an unforgettable theatrical experience!