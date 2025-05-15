Truckee Council accepts yearlong operational and service delivery review

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Truckee Town Council met on Tuesday, May 13 and unanimously accepted a yearlong operational and service delivery review conducted by consulting firm Baker Tilly.

The 80-page report outlines 74 recommendations (86 including subparts) aimed at improving staffing, efficiency, and internal systems across all departments. Key issues identified include staff burnout, planning process inefficiencies, and a lack of cohesive IT strategy. Truckee’s staffing level—8.18 full-time employees per 1,000 residents—is well below peer cities, reinforcing the need for additional personnel and process improvements.

The review recommends a 10-year roadmap, including the gradual addition of 20 full-time positions, enhanced performance management, and a transition from a two-year to a five-year strategic planning cycle. While some reforms, such as permit-tracking software and free planner appointments, are already underway, officials emphasized that change will take time.

Council members and consultants also acknowledged long-standing community tensions between growth and conservation, and the need to improve communication, clarify priorities, and reduce workload pressures. Public feedback was broadly supportive, with speakers praising the town’s transparency and commitment to improvement. With the report accepted, the town will now focus on prioritizing and implementing the recommendations.

David Diamond of AirDiamond Creative Consulting. Diamond, hired in late 2024, conducted 80 confidential interviews regarding development processes and concluded that the problems are systemic, not personal. “I found no bad people… everyone is good, knows what they’re doing, and is here for the right reasons.”

Many developers expressed frustration but acknowledged Truckee’s values. “Truckee’s obstructionism is the reason Truckee doesn’t have 13 stupid subdivisions… it’s done more good than harm.” Others urged less disruption post-approval: “Once something is approved, help it happen with minimal disruption.”

Diamond emphasized confusion over staff vs. commission discretion and proposed 27 recommendations under four themes: improve customer experience, clarify expectations, build partnerships, and increase consistency. He encouraged a stakeholder group to prioritize actions and urged optimism. “Staff are talented and valued… this will take time—up to 10 years—but progress depends on you.”

Contractors urged consistency and reform. One cited outdated homes and unlicensed work: “Every remodel that we do, we’re bringing everything up to code.” Another community member called for flexibility: “Back in the day… everybody left decisions up to community and creativity.”

The meeting closed with a shared commitment to long-term, cooperative improvement.

Council accepted the 2025 Community Opinion Survey Summary Report, which provides insight into resident perspectives on life in Truckee and the Town’s performance.

The survey, conducted by True North Research, involved a stratified random sample of adult residents, with outreach in both English and Spanish via email, text, and phone calls. A total of 600 residents completed the survey, yielding a margin of error of ±3.9% at a 95% confidence level.

Residents expressed strong approval of Truckee’s recreational offerings, with 73.6% agreeing it is an excellent place to recreate. However, opinions were more mixed in other areas: 37.7% rated the overall quality of life as excellent, while only 33.8% felt it was an excellent place to raise a family. Ratings for Truckee as a place to retire were especially varied—31.9% called it good, 20.4% fair, and 15.2% poor. Views on Truckee as a place to work and to shop or dine were similarly split.

When asked what they value most about Truckee, the top responses were its natural beauty and open spaces, limited growth and development, and its small-town atmosphere. In terms of desired changes, residents prioritized more affordable and workforce housing, lowering the cost of living, and reducing traffic congestion.

A significant majority of residents reported being satisfied with life in Truckee—23% were very satisfied and 55.6% somewhat satisfied, compared to 16.4% who expressed dissatisfaction. This reflects an approximate 5:1 ratio of satisfied to dissatisfied residents. Town staff received high marks for professionalism, and residents identified several service strengths, including trail maintenance, snow removal, cleanliness of public spaces, police services, public and micro transit, trash and recycling, and environmental protection.

Key areas where residents felt the Town could improve include developing more affordable housing and workforce subsidies, managing traffic congestion, encouraging economic development to attract new businesses and better jobs, overseeing land use and growth, and regulating short-term vacation rentals. Overall, while Truckee residents are generally satisfied, the survey highlights specific areas where the community sees room for progress.

Annual Comprehensive Financial Report

Council accepted the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report and related audit reports for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024. This includes the main audit report, the Single Audit, and a review of the Town’s Appropriations Limit.

According to the independent auditor’s findings, the Town’s financial statements received an unmodified opinion, meaning they were found to be materially accurate and presented fairly. The government auditing standards report revealed no material weaknesses, no significant deficiencies, and no major issues with compliance. For the Single Audit, which focused on the Home Investment Partnership program, the results also returned an unmodified—or clean—opinion.

While there was one compliance exception and five audit adjustments, auditors reported no disagreements with staff or difficulties during the process. Overall, the audit reflected sound financial management, and the Council formally accepted the reports.

Human Resources Manager Nikki Blakemore presented the town’s first annual workforce report under Assembly Bill 2561. The new state law, effective Jan. 1, requires agencies to publicly report on vacancies, recruitment, and retention before adopting their budgets. “This was largely a labor-driven bill,” Blakemore said, “but they acknowledged that vacancy rates can make higher, heavier workloads, burnout, increase turnover, [and] negative impact service delivery.”

To comply, Truckee adopted a formal policy and chose Dec. 31 as the annual reporting date. In 2023, the town’s average vacancy rate was just 2.7%, well below the 20% threshold requiring further action. The highest vacancy was five in the general employee group.

The town managed 28 vacancies last year, promoted 11 employees, conducted 30 interview panels, and hired 18 full-time and 31 seasonal staff. The average time to hire was 63 days, which council members praised.

Retention strategies include competitive pay, performance incentives, training, wellness programs, flexible schedules, and support for housing and childcare. None of the employee unions spoke at the hearing, which Blakemore took as a sign of satisfaction.

Council unanimously adopted the resolution to formalize the policy.

Truckee Tourism Business Improvement District

Council held a public meeting to review and receive testimony on the proposed renewal of the Truckee Tourism Business Improvement District (TTBID) and the continued collection of its assessment.

The TTBID is a self-assessment program funded by Truckee lodging properties, not a tax. While the Town collects the assessment using its taxing authority, the funds are passed through to the district’s Owners Association, Visit Truckee-Tahoe (VTT). The use of these funds is limited to purposes that directly benefit the assessed properties, as outlined in the Management District Plan (MDP), and is governed by the Property and Business Improvement District Law of 1994.

Originally established in 2015 for a five-year term and renewed in 2020, the current TTBID is set to expire on June 30, 2025. The proposed renewal plan would extend the district for another ten years, from 2025 to 2035, while keeping the assessment rate at 1.25%. Adjustments to the rate may be made with Town Council approval.

Additional updates in the proposed plan include a slight reallocation of funds, with a 2% decrease in the tourism enhancement category and a corresponding 2% increase in administration. The new budget breakdown allocates 85% to tourism enhancement, 8% to administration, 5% to contingency and renewal, and 2% to the town for collection costs. The updated plan also includes the addition of a new at-large seat to the board of directors.

For the upcoming fiscal year, the parcel charges are proposed to remain unchanged for the Town’s Special Service Areas. In TSSA 1 (Tahoe Donner), the annual charge is currently $70 for underdeveloped parcels and $95 for developed ones. In TSSA 5, charges are $23 for underdeveloped and $115 for developed parcels in Glenshire/Devonshire, and $84/$176 in Cambridge Estates. These assessments currently generate approximately $598,785 annually from Tahoe Donner and $182,066 from Glenshire/Devonshire and Cambridge Estates combined.

The funds collected from these parcel charges will continue to support a range of community infrastructure and safety projects. Eligible uses include roadway and drainage maintenance and improvements, trail development and construction, enhanced snow removal, parking improvements, emergency preparedness initiatives, roadway safety infrastructure, and the design and construction of both the Pioneer Trail/Bridge Street extension project and emergency egress improvements. Enhanced transit services remain excluded from these eligible uses.

Other Business

The Town proclaimed May as Building Safety Month, recognizing the essential work of architects, engineers, inspectors, and others who help ensure the safety and resilience of homes, workplaces, and public spaces. This year’s theme, “Safe Buildings, Safe Communities, Safe World,” emphasizes the importance of modern building codes in protecting lives and property.

The Town also outlined a full slate of summer construction projects running from May through November. Key efforts include the 2025 Paving and Drainage Project, resurfacing parts of the Legacy Trail, Prosser Dam Road, and SR 89 trail. Night work on West River Street will require full closures between McIver Road and West River Street Park, and one-way traffic from SR 89 to McIver Road. Trail paving and vegetation removal work will also occur throughout the summer, with minor traffic delays expected. Additional projects include slope stabilization at Dewbeyúmuwe Park, completion of the West River Streetscape, and a new trail link from Riverview Sports Park to the Legacy Trail spur. Caltrans projects on I-80, SR-89, and SR-28 may also cause regional delays.

The Council presented its Small Business, Big Applause Award to Jessy Hidalgo, owner of Nobility Works Construction, for his leadership and volunteer work on the restoration of the historic High Street House. Hidalgo also recently received the 2024 New Member of the Year award from the Contractors Association of Truckee Tahoe.

Residents are encouraged to attend a Wildfire Community Readiness Forum on Wednesday, May 21, from 5:30 p.m.- 7:30 p.m. at the Tahoe Donner Clubhouse (11509 Northwoods Blvd.). A virtual option is available at townoftruckee.gov/wildfireforum .

The next Town Council meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 27 at 5 p.m. at Town Hall, 10183 Truckee Airport Road.