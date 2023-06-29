Truckee council announces TART Connect competition, updates single-use foodware ordinance

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Truckee Mayor Lindsay Romack announced a competition meant to encourage use of TART Connect during the council’s Tuesday, June 27 meeting.

The Mobility All-Stars competition launched on Tuesday as a way to increase usage of TART Connect and show appreciation for those who do use it.

The Town recently approved an extension of the TART Connect Pilot Program which will now run through June 30, 2024. Romack described the program as, “like Uber but free.” Users can request a ride from anywhere within Truckee town limits and be dropped off anywhere within the town’s limits.

The contest will look at users’ app data to determine who has used the app the most and been dropped off at the most locations each month. There will also be a competition for businesses who have the most people dropped off at their business. Finally, there is a nomination option to nominate frequent users of public transit.

To nominate someone, email nominate@townoftruckee.com . Include your name and contact information, the name of the nominee and why they are being nominated.

Nominees will appear in video on the Town of Truckee’s website and social media accounts.

During the meeting, the council approved rate increases for residential and commercial solid waste collection service. Waste collection is done through a franchise agreement with Truckee Tahoe Sierra Disposal. The agreement requires an annual adjustment of the rates.

Rate adjustments this year were based on a cost-based adjustment which is a detailed review of TTSD’s records and costs.

The proposed adjustment is a 15.98% increase, however, the Council approved use of $350,000 from the Solid Waste Fund to buy down some of the cost to residents, leaving the increase to 9.94%. Solid waste costs will increase to $462.36 per year, up from $423.48 in 2022/23.

During the meeting, Council voted to continue moving forward with $1 million for an affordable housing project, despite changes in project plans prompting staff to recommend rescinding the loan.

The Pacific Crest Commons project is a proposed 1.7-acre housing complex to be located at the old CHP site on Donner Pass Road. and Hwy 89 South. It is proposed to provide 55 affordable rental units.

The project site is located on State of California lands so the Council did not give entitlement to the developers, but did vote in January 2022 to give them a $1 million low interest loan.

When the developers originally asked Council for the loan, the project proposed to initially have ten units restricted to people making 30% of the average median income, six units at 50% of the AMI, 20 units at 60% AMI, 18 units at 80% AMI, and one manager unit.

The State of California informed the developers they didn’t qualify for tax credits because too many of the units were restricted to above 50% average median income. Developers adjusted the units so now there are none at 50% AMI, 14 units at 30% AMI, 31 units at 60% AMI, and nine units at 80% AMI.

However, a recurring issue in Truckee is that many residents make above 50% AMI but are still unable to find housing in their price range, so staff was concerned that with the changes in the project, less residents would be able to qualify for housing at Pacific Crest Commons.

Councilmember Courtney Henderson agreed with staff, wanting to take back the loan to focus the money on projects that can provide housing for locals.

Councilmember Jan Zabriskie said he knows several residents have had to move away from Truckee and this project might give them a chance to move back. He also mentioned the importance of inclusivity.

The Council voted 4-1 to allow the loan to stay in place.

Finally, the Council approved changes to the single-use foodware ordinance to clear up confusion around the 25-cent fee for businesses and customers using disposable foodware items.

New exemptions will include prepackaged food that was packaged outside of Truckee, bulk disposable items, disposable cups from leftover beverages, hotel services including breakfast buffets and cups in rooms and grab and go items.

The council unanimously approved these changes.

Council will be taking the month of July off from meetings and will return Tuesday, August 8.