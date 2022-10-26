Truckee council approves single-use foodware ordinance, extends gas station moratorium

TRUCKEE, Calif. — In order to reduce single-use foodware product use and encourage a cultural shift towards reusables, the Truckee Town Council on Tuesday passed a first-reading of a Single-Use Foodware Reduction Ordinance.

The ordinance bans all vendors (including food vendors and retail) from selling and distributing all expanded polystyrene products, with the exemption of products fully encased in a more durable material. There will be a one-year hardship exemption that can be applied for on Keep Truckee Green’s website. This part of the ordinance will go into effect April 1, 2023.

The ordinance also requires all restaurants and prepared food vendors, except food trucks and temporary food vendors, to provide reusable foodware for customers dining in. There will be a 0.25-cent fee to customers for each disposable cup and takeout container provided. To reduce food waste, there is an exemption for leftover containers. Customers are also allowed to bring in their own reusable containers. These parts of the ordinance will take effect Jan. 1, 2024.

The ordinance passed unanimously. Mayor Courtney Henderson, who was participating remotely, asked staff to consider a plastic water bottle ban, similar to the one in South Lake Tahoe , be added to the ordinance in the future.

The council will hear a second reading of the ordinance at their next meeting.

The council also extended its temporary moratorium on new gas stations and storage facilities. The extension will last 12 months or will expire if a permanent moratorium is included and approved in the 2040 General Plan.

The item has been discussed by council several times, and during Tuesday night’s meeting, many of the same points were raised, such as the state ban on new gas powered vehicles, the lack of jobs provided by those uses and the amount of land they take up.

Councilmember Jan Zabriskie did raise a new point, stating that with this moratorium, it will be harder to get rid of the two old gas stations in Downtown Truckee which are located in a flood zone. He also said that in his research of other communities that have passed similar moratoriums, he didn’t see concrete examples of greenhouse gas emission reductions.

The moratorium extension passed 4-1, with Zabriskie voting no.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the council approved a feasibility study to see if voters would support a tax to build a new, bigger Truckee library. If there is support, the tax measure wouldn’t go on the ballot for several years.

Finally, the Town will take over maintenance of all paved trails within town limits, after approval by council. The town currently maintains 14.5 miles of trails. This update adds an additional 8.5 miles of trails that are currently maintained by homeowners associations or businesses. Maintenance includes annual upkeep, snow removal and major projects such as repaving.

The work will be paid for using Measure R and U funds.

A picture of the trail along south side of Pioneer Trail, included in the council presentation.

Provided

There are several miles of trails that have fallen into disrepair, which can now be addressed. Councilmember Anna Klovstad, with the agreement of Councilmember Dave Polivy, want a sign placed on that trail stating the measure funds paid for the improvements, so that the land managers that let it fall apart, don’t get credit for fixing it.

The meeting began with several presentations. The first presentation was from Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship regarding the Lost Sierra Trail. The Lost Sierra Trail will include 600 miles of trails connecting several communities in the Lost Sierras such as Truckee, Loyalton, and Portola.

In addition to providing connectivity between communities, the trails can act as permanent fire lines and ingress and egress points for firefighters. A letter in support of the project was approved on the consent agenda.

There was also a presentation from the Sierra Business Council regarding the Green Business Certification Program . SBC is looking for more Truckee businesses to participate.

There were also two proclamations read by Vice Mayor Lindsay Romack. The first was the Military Appreciation Week Proclamation and the second was for Extra Mile Day on Nov. 1.